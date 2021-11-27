Watch now: Decatur Transfer House transformed in time for Santa's arrival

DECATUR — Decatur unwrapped the ideal gift to itself on Saturday: a completely refurbished Transfer House.

It’s taken 18 months of work and a gut rehab to make the interior worthy of the previous restored exterior of the iconic 125-year-old building which has become the symbol of Decatur.

The place that was originally constructed in 1896 as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders is now also the permanent Central Park home for Santa. And after Saturday’s opening ceremonies got done to mark the arrival of the new interior, children flocked in riding their own street cars of desire to tell the jolly old elf what they wanted for Christmas.

Santa, who is also known as 64-year-old Jerry Stephens, certainly got what he wanted: a spacious home with new plumbing, bathroom, HVAC and walls and ceilings.

“We used to have that little house in Central Park and it was cute, but it was cramped,” said Stephens. “This is bigger and they did a really good job on it.”

Four-year-old Zion Walker was one of the first in line to confront Santa with her wish list for Christmas. “I want ballerina shoes,” she confided in an exclusive reveal interview with the Herald & Review. “Ballerinas go like this,” she said, and demonstrated a dainty leg stretch.

Zion took the sumptuous interior of Santa’s new home for granted while imparting her festive needs, but her dad, Union Local 270 carpenter Jeremy Walker, couldn’t help smiling with pride as he looked around.

Walker and colleagues handled the interior drywall and framing, and worked alongside union members from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146, Painters Local 288 and Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 137 who donated labor.

“It was an honor, and so nice to be a part of something so historic to Decatur,” said Walker, 42. “While we were working on it people came by every day and talked to us; we even had one lady who had worked in the Transfer House and it almost brought tears to her eyes just talking to us about it. We really got a sense of how much this place means to the community.”

Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Teri Hammel fought to hold back tears of her own Saturday as she presented commemorative plaques to the union locals and others for their contributions. The bureau had been asked by the City of Decatur to step in and manage the Transfer House in 2019 and Hammel, who used to live in fear of falling ceiling debris, set about planning its facelift.

“The idea of restoring it touched my heart,” she said. “I wanted to make it shine the way it should really shine for our community.”

She found cash support from donors working through the Community Foundation of Macon County, and the restoration/improvement transformation began.

“I think it turned out really, really great,” she told an audience of union workers and invited guests. “Last year we managed to have Santa in here, but he didn’t have a ceiling, he didn't have walls, he really didn't have a floor and he definitely didn’t have a restroom.”

Once the festive season is done and Old St. Nick decamps for the North Pole, the Transfer House will be available for outside groups to rent as an event space: call 217-423-7000 if you’re interested. Renters can take in the restored architecture and a few cool new features, like a mural depicting some of the landmarks of Decatur history, including that scourge of winged pests, the flyswatter, which was invented here.

Natalie Beck, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said Decatur needed its focal point to be brought back to life, and there were donors willing to underwrite the costs of restoring and enhancing it.

“Our donors chose to preserve it because we’re all about creating legacies and we didn’t want to see a landmark disappear,” she said.

“And this is, when you think about it, the iconic symbol for Decatur, and so what better place to restore with the hope it will last forever? It’s really a jewel.”

