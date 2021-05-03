 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur warehouse fire remains under scrutiny
Watch now: Decatur warehouse fire remains under scrutiny

New footage shows the scene of a warehouse fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in Decatur. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Fire investigation experts were still picking through the rubble Monday to determine what sparked the massive fire that destroyed an old brick and timber warehouse building East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in Decatur.

“That’s still under investigation,” said Capt. Michael Bishop with the Decatur Fire Department. 

And while the forensic work continues to figure out the cause of the Saturday afternoon conflagration, Grand Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Jasper Street, and other streets surrounding the burned out building remain closed to guard against the danger of falling rubble.

Bishop said the standing remains of the one-and-a-half story building are likely unsafe. “Some of those brick walls are just standing there on their own and they could blow over in the wind or anything like that,” said Bishop, speaking Monday afternoon.

Watch now: Decatur firefighters battle 3-alarm fire

“So we’re just playing it safe for right now.”

Saturday’s blaze had been a three-alarm fire that involved every available fire truck in the city’s fleet with other departments called in to cover calls. Fire crews worked to keep the fierce flames from spreading and managed to save an adjacent blue-colored commercial building, and not for the first time.

Bishop said that same building had been in danger back in 2015 when another massive blaze ripped through the former Aaction Equipment warehouse.

“We kept that building from burning that night and then, on Saturday, we saved that blue building again,” said Bishop.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

