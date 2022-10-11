Watch now: Decatur welcomes new ambulance service provider

DECATUR — After a summer of negotiations, Decatur officially has a new ambulance service provider.

Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7 as previous provider Decatur Ambulance Service closed its doors.

Aside from a few minor technological glitches on the dispatch side, the transition has gone smoothly, said Abbott EMS Regional Director Brian Gerth.

“Things have been going pretty well,” Gerth told the Herald & Review. “And I think over the next few weeks, any bumps that we find, we'll smooth them out and continue to refine.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe called the service transition “seamless” at a Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming Abbott on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to have you as part of our team,” Moore Wolfe told Abbott employees.

HSHS, which purchased Decatur Ambulance Service in 2018, announced it would be closing the service back in June due to staffing issues and the cost of maintaining equipment.

Theresa Rutherford, president and chief executive officer of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, said the hospital’s decision to shutter the ambulance was “heart wrenching.”

“We had to find a partner who could collaborate, and the city has helped us do that,” said Rutherford, who attended Tuesday's event.

The city of Decatur announced Abbott would be the city’s new licensee for ambulance services on Aug. 15. Three other interested ambulance service providers were also considered: Rural Med, Echo Ambulance and Lakeside EMS.

Abbott EMS was chosen, in part, because of its national recognition and level of experience, officials said in a city ambulance working group report.

The company provides services in Evansville, Indiana; Owensboro, Kentucky; Macomb, Illinois; and portions of the Chicago and St. Louis metro areas. Those nearby operations mean more readily available access to temporary backup in the case of staffing vacancies in Decatur, city officials said.

Abbott’s “primary focus,” Gerth said, is ensuring that Decatur-area residents have access to 911. Once the company gets settled, it will begin working begin working with Decatur’s hospitals to coordinate non-emergency hospital transfers.

“As a member who lives in this community and who needs to ensure that there's a 911 response on the other end of my phone, it is critical that we made this as smooth as possible,” Rutherford said.

Part of executing a smooth transition included re-hiring some previous Decatur Ambulance Service employees.

Abbott officials said it contacted and extended application offers to all previous Decatur staff. Abbott has retained approximately 85% of the previous staff, Gerth said, and a new class of hires will arrive and begin orientation next week. Still, the company hopes to continue recruiting more employees.

“We'll continue to add staff as we move along,” Gerth said.

Abbott will also lead an “earn while you learn” class with Richland Community College next year in hopes of recruiting new workers, Gerth said. Students selected for the course, which will begin Jan. 9, will be hired by Abbott and earn a paycheck while attending class.

Gerth said Abbott also plans to eventually add new supervisory staff and a clinical education specialist, as well as extending its deployment to six advanced life support trucks and a new quick response vehicle.

Like Decatur Ambulance Service, Abbott will be the sole provider of ambulance services in Decatur. Though the city’s ambulance license technically only applies to the city of Decatur, the city-licensed ambulance company has traditionally covered a much larger service area including all of Macon County and portions of Christian and Shelby counties.

Abbott will continue to service full area covered by Decatur Ambulance Service. In addition to its license with the city of Decatur, Abbott has a similar agreement with the city of Shelbyville.

Gerth said Abbott was interested in contracting with the city of Decatur because it believed no other service provider could meet Decatur’s quick deadline.

“We’re always looking at communities that we can partner with, and where we believe we would be a good fit,” Gerth said. “And when this presented itself, I mean, it was rather abrupt, right? We knew that we were going to probably be the only ones that would come close to any kind of timeline and get things moving.”

Additionally, Gerth said, Abbott can leverage a nation-wide network of connections through its parent company, Global Medical Response, that weren’t previously available to Decatur.

Those connections recently helped Abbott get 14 new power stretchers from medical company Stryker quickly delivered to its new Decatur location.

Gerth said the company has high hopes for its future in Decatur.

“For the residents of Decatur, thank you for trusting us with your emergency needs,” he said. “We look forward to a long future here.”