Watch now: Decatur wiffle ball tourney honors fallen officers, lives lost on 9/11

DECATUR – With the bases ready and plastic bats in hand, community members gathered Saturday morning as 24 teams participated in the Peacemaker Project 703 Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar & Grill.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a different kind of swing, and it’s really about getting lucky when you’re at the bat,” said "Average Joes" team player Eric Law. “Everyone here together is supporting one cause because it’s a good tournament to remind ourselves to be kind to each other.”

Even with the hot and sunny weather, families and wiffle ball enthusiasts came out to honor the lives of Officer Chris Oberheim and Trooper Todd Hanneken, who both died in the line of duty. The event also aimed to honor military veterans, first responders and the lives lost on Sept. 11.

Oberheim, a Champaign police officer natively from Decatur, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic violence incident, and Hanneken, an Illinois state trooper from Long Creek, was killed in a single-vehicle crash March 25.

“We actually played wiffle ball a lot growing up, and my dad loved playing with us, so it holds a special place in all of our heats to be able to remember in this way and to support our project,” said Hannah Oberheim, daughter of the fallen officer.

Oberheim, an executive board member of the Peacemaker Project 703, said the group honors the memory of her father by proactively supporting law enforcement members and their families through community outreach, reform and education.

The project held a memorial ride in June and plans to hold more events soon, including a golf outing at Monticello Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 12, and a honorary Heroes' Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, said Oberheim.

“It’s just amazing to have this many people even out here,” said Mike Queary, a board member of the 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic. “There are plenty of familiar faces and no matter the cause, the community always shows up to back it.”

Queary, who is also a registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital, said the 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic supports a plethora of different causes in the area and wanted to help set up Saturday's tournament.

Outside of managing the tournament, Queary said they created a wall fallen first responders' names behind both home plates and held two moments of silence for the attacks that happened Sept. 11, 2001.

The moments of silence were both held for 13 seconds to honor the 13 military members who were killed in Afghanistan last month.

Others like officer Pat Smith of the Macon County Sherriff’s Department said it’s not just about the wiffle ball tournament and winning, but instead to come together as a big family and show love for each other.

“Our biggest message is to never forget 9/11 and never forget the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice to where we can be free,” Smith said.

