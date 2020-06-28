Watch now: Decatur youth graduate from cultural awareness program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Aidarrius Woods paused for a moment before answering the question of what his plans are after finishing high school.

"To be a leader," he said.

Woods, 17, is one of six young men who graduated from the Cultural Awareness program on Sunday at George A. Coates Park in Decatur.

Parents, friends and loved ones listened to a presentation from the young men about what they learned during the program, which exposes them to various resources and opportunities within the Decatur community.

One of the visits included a tour of African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Museum of Illinois.

Woods said he couldn't decide which trip during the week-long program was his favorite because he felt like he learned something new at each stop.

"You can be successful in life and it is never too late," he said. "You can move on with your life and you shouldn't let anything stop you from being great."