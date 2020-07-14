Watch now: Decatur youth learn career skills through Boys & Girls Club, Workforce Investment partnership

"Once they enroll in the program, they're able to get stipends for just coming to the Boys & Girls Club and participating in these programs," Bond said.

During the school year, students go through 21 teaching sessions at The Boys & Girls Club, receiving financial training and career development and learning skills like human resource procedures in a workplace, building resumes, filling out an application and participating in mock-interviews.

"Even something as simple as requesting time off," Bond said.

After completing the learning sessions, students transition to 10 weeks of "hands-on" work experience over the summer and get paid through Workforce Investment. Bond said the program also helps students work toward a post-secondary education and "any type of training they're trying to get into."

"I think it's a good program for the kids to show them responsibility so they can have their own income coming in and to just gear them up for the future," said Teen Reach Director Charlotte Cook. "And to keep them out of trouble because if they're working a job, they'll be too tired to go be in the streets."

The program launched fall 2019 and enrollment for the next fall session will be open Aug. 1-31, Bond said.