Watch now: Decatur youth program gives free lunches, encouragement to the community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— High school students involved in Young Leaders in Action spent Friday morning serving the community.

In the initiative called "Fight Against Hunger" empowerment lunch, 171 YLIA members handed out free lunches at three Decatur locations: Northeast Community Fund, Decatur Oasis and Central Park downtown. The goal was to provide a meal for those who may not be able to get a lunch at home or are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we say that these students are our leaders for tomorrow, then how are we preparing them?" asked Jarmese Sherrod, facilitator of Young Leaders in Action. "This right here is practice for Young Leaders in Action. They're loving being able to give back to Decatur and Macon County."

The teens were divided into three groups to hand out the lunches at one of the locations and assigned team leaders to oversee the operations at each spot. Keely Neador, working teams leader in Central Park, said 150 lunches that included a sandwich, chips, a cookie and bottled water were pre-made for the giveaway. According to the 17-year-old Argenta student, the experience was a good way to engage with the community.