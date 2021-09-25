Watch now: Decatur's 'Operation Obstacle' raises awareness, supports veterans

DECATUR — With the course set around the campus, dozens of fitness aficionados and friends gathered outside Richland Community College on Saturday to compete and support military veterans.

“We have family members that are veterans, so I think it’s for a great cause, and the more awareness that can be raised the better,” said Alan Wade of Decatur. “Another big part of it is I thought it would help me get back in shape, and that hasn’t gone well.”

In coordination with Veterans Affairs Illiana’s Suicide Prevention Team, Richland hosted "Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide" in observance of Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The timed, 2-mile obstacle course began at the Richland Fitness Center and took participants around campus with 20 obstacles which included running down hills, crawling through army nets and tubes, climbing over hay bales and carrying various items.

Scott Broyles, director of the Fitness Center and organizer of the event, said the idea of an obstacle course came about after he was approached by the Illiana team to host an event at Richland to support veterans in 2020.

After that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broyles said he was asked again this year and created an obstacle course that was approachable for newcomers while offering seasoned runners a competition.

“This is something that ties in to a veteran’s story,” Broyles said, who has run different kinds of trail races in the past 12 years. “Veterans have to face obstacles in their life and we wanted to bring awareness to those obstacles, but also honor them.”

Dan McAlpine, VA coordinator at Richland and a U.S. Navy veteran, said getting out of the military life can be challenging, and each day, somewhere between 17 and 22 veterans die by suicide.

“When you get out, it feels like everything you’ve known is over and it is challenging,” McAlpine said. “Hopefully by raising awareness and these individuals running the course, they can see that they can overcome those challenges.”

McAlpine said all proceeds collected from the event will be put toward the veterans center at Richland, which is a safe and secure study environment so that veterans don’t feel out of place and have somewhere to meet on campus.

Physical therapist Chelsea Wright said she and other health care professionals from the Decatur VA Outpatient Clinic put together a team to show their support to the veterans they help.

“Most of us work there and some of us decided to drag out relatives with us along for the fun,” Wright said. ”People don’t realize how much veterans struggle every day with mental health.”

