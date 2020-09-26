Watch now: Decatur's Phi Beta Sigma helps 150 families with Saturday food drive

“We have worked towards doing different things in the community, collaborative efforts,” Franklin said.

Members of the police department joined the fraternity to distribute the food on Saturday.

Sgt. Brian Earles along with police officers Chris Eades and Kara Flannery unpacked food from delivery trucks before handing out food boxes to community members.

”Whatever they want us to do,” Earles said about his work for the day. “We are here to offer our assistance.”

Shalik Rhynes is in charge of the fraternity’s social action. Although the food drew people to the event, Rhynes also spoke to the visitors about the importance of voting. A separate table was set up with information on voter registration. With only a few days left to register for the upcoming election, Rhynes wanted to provide the important information.

“We are going to register as many people as we can get today,” he said. “If you want change in the world, you can’t sit on the couch and say ‘that’s not fair.’ You have to go out there and make it happen.”