Watch now: Decatur's Phi Beta Sigma helps 150 families with Saturday food drive

DECATUR — Decatur resident Evelyne Torres brought her 13-year-old niece Maryanne Torres to the Phi Beta Sigma food distribution event on Saturday.
“It’s needed in our home,” she said about the packaged food.
The food giveaway was collected and distributed by members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity, 932 E. Wood St., Decatur.
Torres brought home fresh fruits and vegetables to her family of four. With two young children, healthy food is important. “The pineapple and grapes, they are good,” she said.
The motto for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”
“And we love engaging the community,” said Ronnie Franklin, vice president of the local Phi Beta Sigma chapter. “That defines Phi Beta.”
The fraternity was established in 1914. Phi Beta Sigma groups are organized in 40 countries. The ages of the local chapter range from 30 to 50 years old. “Some of us are from Decatur and some of us are from Springfield,” Franklin said.
Seven members met to distribute food boxes to the community during Saturday's event. The boxes contained various healthy items, such as whole pineapples, bags of potatoes, grapes, eggs, butter and other items.
Saturday’s giveaway was the third monthly food distribution event for the group. The first event served 125 families. Last month, 150 families received boxes of food. Saturday’s volunteers met approximately 150 families as well.
“It’s usually the third weekend of the month,” Franklin said. “But this particular day is our fraternity’s National Day of Service. So we thought this was an opportunity to do what we’ve been doing all the time.”
The fraternity’s focus is on the community. Other fraternity activities include Adopt-a-School program and Sigma Beta Club, in which the older fraternity members mentor the younger generation of young Black men.
“This is just a community thing that we do to give back,” Fraternity President Donald Biggs said about the food drive. “We’re all about brotherhood, community service, and scholarships.”
Fraternity members can be found throughout the community volunteering with block clean-ups, food distributions and voter registration drives. “People are really struggling right now,” Biggs said. “And we’re blessed.”
Through their volunteer work, the members have built relationships with Habitat for Humanity and the Decatur Police Department.
“We have worked towards doing different things in the community, collaborative efforts,” Franklin said.
Members of the police department joined the fraternity to distribute the food on Saturday.
Sgt. Brian Earles along with police officers Chris Eades and Kara Flannery unpacked food from delivery trucks before handing out food boxes to community members.
”Whatever they want us to do,” Earles said about his work for the day. “We are here to offer our assistance.”
Shalik Rhynes is in charge of the fraternity’s social action. Although the food drew people to the event, Rhynes also spoke to the visitors about the importance of voting. A separate table was set up with information on voter registration. With only a few days left to register for the upcoming election, Rhynes wanted to provide the important information.
“We are going to register as many people as we can get today,” he said. “If you want change in the world, you can’t sit on the couch and say ‘that’s not fair.’ You have to go out there and make it happen.”
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.