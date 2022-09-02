Watch now: Decatur's We Are One funds aid local groups

According to Dominic Santomassimo, the local YMCA chief executive officer, all of the funds donated to the organization are important. The We Are One Community grant is one that helps the YMCA continue their work and their missions.
“The money that they’ve donated this year is going to help support our Backpack Attack,” Santomassimo said.
Fundraising continues throughout the year for the annual school time event.
This year, backpacks were handed out to families at Old King’s Orchard Community Center, Johns Hill School and the YMCA.
“We’re hoping through a couple extended partnerships with our major donors we can do more backpacks for next year and add a few extra supplies,” Santomassimo said.
Decatur’s Shemilah Outreach Center also relies on donations and grants to provide resources and activities for local youth. Shemuel Sanders created the organization in 2020 in memory of his murdered daughter.
“We help the youth,” Shemika Sanders said.
For one of the continuing projects, the teenagers and pre-teen kids help the community through cleaning projects. “And he pays the youth,” Shemika Sanders said about her father’s encouragement.
The kids often receive a stipend for good grades, too.
One of the most recent activities the outreach members took part in included another civic organization, the Kiwanis Club. Approximately 15 Shemilah Outreach Center kids met members of the Kiwanis to go fishing in Fairview Park. The grants helped bring the groups together.
Shonti Ayers, 15, took part in the recent trip to Dreamland Lake. The activities keep her busy, she said. “I’m getting out of the house, not sitting at home bored,” Shonti said. “Having something to do after school.”
The We Are One Community fund was created after the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly and Decatur Building and Construction Trades Council joined forces in 2011. The grants are designed to promote collective giving and philanthropy among working families, according to the organization.
The Community Foundation houses the donor-advised grants.
“The advisory board commits that 100% of all individual donations go directly to local services,” the organization stated. “They can do this because local unions cover the 1% administration fee and interest is reinvested to the fund.”
