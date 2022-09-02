Watch now: Decatur's We Are One funds aid local groups

DECATUR — The charitable giving fund, We Are One Community, will distribute $16,500 in grants to 20 local charities in honor of Labor Day 2022.

The awards presentation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, under the large pavilion at Fairview Park in Decatur during the annual Labor Day Picnic following the Labor Day Parade.

One of the grant recipients this year is the Decatur Family YMCA.

According to Dominic Santomassimo, the local YMCA chief executive officer, all of the funds donated to the organization are important. The We Are One Community grant is one that helps the YMCA continue their work and their missions.

“The money that they’ve donated this year is going to help support our Backpack Attack,” Santomassimo said.

Fundraising continues throughout the year for the annual school time event.

This year, backpacks were handed out to families at Old King’s Orchard Community Center, Johns Hill School and the YMCA.

“We’re hoping through a couple extended partnerships with our major donors we can do more backpacks for next year and add a few extra supplies,” Santomassimo said.

2022 RECIPIENTS $2,000: Good Samaritan Inn and Meals on Wheels $1,500: Youth Advocate/Webster Cantrell Hall $1,000: Child First Center–Advocacy, Shemilah Outreach Center, Macon County CASA, Decatur Family YMCA, Old King's Orchard Community Center, Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Boy Scouts and St. Mary’s Hospice. An additional $3,000 will be distributed among other local organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, John C. Ellis Lodge 17, Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County, Macon County Animal Shelter, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, DOVE Inc., Shriners Hospital and Special Olympics.

Decatur’s Shemilah Outreach Center also relies on donations and grants to provide resources and activities for local youth. Shemuel Sanders created the organization in 2020 in memory of his murdered daughter.

“We help the youth,” Shemika Sanders said.

For one of the continuing projects, the teenagers and pre-teen kids help the community through cleaning projects. “And he pays the youth,” Shemika Sanders said about her father’s encouragement.

The kids often receive a stipend for good grades, too.

“It helps them a whole lot,” Sanders said.

One of the most recent activities the outreach members took part in included another civic organization, the Kiwanis Club. Approximately 15 Shemilah Outreach Center kids met members of the Kiwanis to go fishing in Fairview Park. The grants helped bring the groups together.

Shonti Ayers, 15, took part in the recent trip to Dreamland Lake. The activities keep her busy, she said. “I’m getting out of the house, not sitting at home bored,” Shonti said. “Having something to do after school.”

The We Are One Community fund was created after the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly and Decatur Building and Construction Trades Council joined forces in 2011. The grants are designed to promote collective giving and philanthropy among working families, according to the organization.

The Community Foundation houses the donor-advised grants.

“The advisory board commits that 100% of all individual donations go directly to local services,” the organization stated. “They can do this because local unions cover the 1% administration fee and interest is reinvested to the fund.”