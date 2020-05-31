Watch now: Demonstrators disrupt Decatur traffic to protest George Floyd's death

DECATUR — Lying with the side of his face against the ground, hands clasped behind his back as if handcuffed, John Clements made his feelings known Sunday afternoon about the death of George Floyd, the man who died after a Minneapolis policeman had him pinned to the ground with his knee on his neck.
Clements lay prone on a concrete median at North Franklin and East Eldorado streets opposite the Decatur Civic Center. Honking traffic boiled all around him, passing barely a foot from his head, as the 37-year-old Decatur man lay there prone for more than half an hour. He was surrounded by dozens of fellow protesters who took their own risks walking out into heavy traffic carrying protest signs and chanting “I can’t breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
“I could not stand idly by and watch that man die like that, so I had to do something to show my support,” said Clements, who lives in Decatur. “I could not watch that man get murdered on live video and not feel some kind of compassion. I had to step up and say something and do my part as a human being.”
The protest at the intersection lasted about an hour. Many drivers honked in support, others clearly blasted their horns in anger. Some vehicles tried to accelerate through the intersection or attempted to weave their way around the protesters, who shot video of the scene on cell phones.
This reporter watched the event unfold and saw several near-misses between vehicles and protesters but no collisions or injuries.
The event was organized by the Macon County Democrats, and spearheaded by Karl Coleman, who is running for a seat on the Macon County Board. Around 100 participants had first gathered in Central Park and Coleman said he wanted to underscore that George Floyd’s life, and death, mattered.
Coleman said bigotry, racism and oppression won’t end in American society without people stepping forward to make it end. “It takes a mass movement, it takes all of our collective will and effort to change these things,” added Coleman.
Two guests who showed up to address the gathering in Central Park, but not the later street protest, were Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown.
Getz told the crowd he was glad the now fired Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, who had pinned Floyd to the ground, has since been arrested and booked on third-degree murder charges. Chauvin is white and Floyd is black.
Getz said he didn’t know all the facts of the Minneapolis tragedy but didn’t need to. He said he had seen enough on the video and had since spoken to his own officers about how he expects them to carry out their duties. He told the crowd he never wanted to see the “crap that happened in Minnesota” happening to anyone under arrest in Decatur.
“You try to build relationships and do the right thing and it just takes something like that to set us back,” said Getz, lamenting the tragedy’s effects on police/community relations everywhere. “We’ve got to move past that and quit having these types of incidents.”
Sheriff Brown said both he and Getz maintained an open door policy, and were available to listen to questions, complaints and concerns from the community about the way officers and deputies do their jobs.
And, in a personal note, Brown said he also knew it was like to be a person of color making their way in a world that isn’t always friendly or accommodating. Of his own rise through the ranks to the key elected post in the sheriff’s office, he said it was tough to hear people question whether “you belong” in the top job.
“I expected attacks would come in from outside, but sometimes when attacks come inside your own house, that hurts more than anything,” said Brown.
The Rev. Courtney Carson had earlier led the group in prayer and prayed for leaders across the nation who would fight for justice, or get out of the way. “Dear God, we want them to know that if your success is defined by being well-adjusted to injustice and well adapted to indifference, then we don’t want your successful leadership,” he said.
Brown_Tony 05.31.20.JPG
Carson_Courtney 05.31.20.JPG
Clements_Johns 05.31.20.JPG
Coleman_Karl 1 05.31.20.JPG
Cowart_Sacrista 05.31.20.JPG
Getz_JIm 05.31.20.JPG
Hoang_ANa 05.31.20.JPG
Livingston_Meschelea 05.31.20.JPG
protests 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 1 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 2 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 3 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 4 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 5 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 6 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 7 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 8 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 9 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 10 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 11 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 12 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 13 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 14 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 15 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 16 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 17 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 18 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 19 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 20 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 21 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 22 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 23 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 24 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 25 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 26 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 27 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 28 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 29 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 30 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 31 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 32 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 33 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 34 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 35 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 36 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 37 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 38 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 39 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 40 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 41 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 42 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 38 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 39 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 40 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 41 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 42 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 1 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 2 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 3 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 4 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 5 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 6 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 7 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 8 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 9 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 10 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 11 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 12 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 13 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 14 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 15 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 16 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 17 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 18 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 19 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 20 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 21 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 22 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 23 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 24 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 25 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 26 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 27 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 28 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 29 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 30 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 31 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 32 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 33 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 34 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 35 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 36 05.31.20.JPG
Decatur_Protest 37 05.31.20.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.