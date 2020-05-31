Watch now: Demonstrators disrupt Decatur traffic to protest George Floyd's death

Getz said he didn’t know all the facts of the Minneapolis tragedy but didn’t need to. He said he had seen enough on the video and had since spoken to his own officers about how he expects them to carry out their duties. He told the crowd he never wanted to see the “crap that happened in Minnesota” happening to anyone under arrest in Decatur.

“You try to build relationships and do the right thing and it just takes something like that to set us back,” said Getz, lamenting the tragedy’s effects on police/community relations everywhere. “We’ve got to move past that and quit having these types of incidents.”

Sheriff Brown said both he and Getz maintained an open door policy, and were available to listen to questions, complaints and concerns from the community about the way officers and deputies do their jobs.

And, in a personal note, Brown said he also knew it was like to be a person of color making their way in a world that isn’t always friendly or accommodating. Of his own rise through the ranks to the key elected post in the sheriff’s office, he said it was tough to hear people question whether “you belong” in the top job.

“I expected attacks would come in from outside, but sometimes when attacks come inside your own house, that hurts more than anything,” said Brown.