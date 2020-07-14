Watch now: DeWitt County considering wind farm approval

"Everyone’s voice has been heard and all of the questions have been answered. This application meets all six of the necessary requirements for the special use permit.”

One board member, Cole Ritter, whose abstention from the April 2019 vote because of a conflict of interest had in effect counted as a vote against the project, did not attend the Tuesday meeting. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

About 200 people attended the meeting, including many who opposed the project.

“The RPC and the ZBA have again denied approval and please take their recommendations and vote no,” said Jodi Turney, a DeWitt County resident. “This will cause undue hardship on our family.”

“If this application is approved, the enforceability of this ordinance is clearly in question,” said Phil Luetkehans, an attorney for some of the opponents of the wind farm.

“It has made clear that a non-participating owner’s rights will be violated with this project,” said Andrea Rhoades, also of DeWitt County.