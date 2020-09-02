Watch now: Dine United model to support locally-owned restaurants this year

 Skip to main content
DECATUR – Dine United is a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

“Last year, we donated 10% for every order on a specific day,” said Papa Murphy's owner Kim Fields.

But with the pandemic, said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, the organization didn't want to ask restaurant owners, who are already struggling due to shutdowns and decreased business, to commit to a donation.

“We just ask people to visit locally-owned restaurants on Wednesdays and do a socially distanced lunch or do take out,” Huffer said. “We're not asking for donations back from restaurants because of the pandemic, but we still want to get out and support locally-owned restaurants. They need help now.”

That idea suits Tina Maurer, who chooses locally-owned restaurants when she eats out.

“It's important to me to support our local small businesses,” she said.

This year's Dine United is on Wednesdays in September and October. In 2018, the event raised $3,500 for United Way and last year it was almost $5,000.

"Every year we love the opportunity to support United Way through Dine United," said Jill Applebee of Maroa. "This year, I think it will be more crucial on so many levels. Helping United Way, who will in return help our community. And our local restaurants help shape Decatur, and they now need us more than ever." 

Taproot was closed for six weeks during the first emergency order beginning in mid-March, said manager Jim Howley. When the emergency order allowed it, they began doing curbside service, then outdoor dining. Now that they can let patrons come inside, the social-distancing guidelines mean that they've removed some tables to keep them far enough apart, and that hurts business, too.

“It hasn't been easy,” he said. “Being on the second floor didn't help. It was tough carrying trays down the stairs (for the outdoor diners).”

Foot traffic downtown is minimal, and most of Taproot's customers come in because they set out to dine there, not because they happened by and decided to go in.

Papa Murphy's, because their business has always been takeout, has not had as much of a slowdown, Fields said. Her plan is to make a donation even though United Way isn't asking for one.

That's also the case at Coffee Connection, said manager Gloria Chalmers. The business has locations on Main Street near Decatur Memorial Hospital and one inside the hospital as well, and the hospital location has a seating area, but isn't using it now. It's impossible to properly social-distance in the space available, though customers can sit in the hospital lobby, where there is enough room to keep a distance.

Coffee Connection plans to donate to United Way as they have each year, even if the organization hasn't asked them to, she said.

“We've been doing Dine United for many years because we just love to give back to the community however we can,” Chalmers said. “We have monthly car shows and the proceeds go to different charities, and Dine United goes to a really good organization, so any way we can be a part of that, we want to help as much as possible.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Beach House, Black Iron Coffee Company, Crawford's Pizza & Pub in Mount Zion, Decatur Coffee Connection, Decatur Coffee Connection DMH, Decatur Club, The Downtown Cafe, El Corral Mexican Restaurant, Lincoln Square Lounge, Lock Stock & Barrel, Papa Murphy's, Richland Community College Cafe & Bistro Five Thirty Seven (Tuesdays only), Solsa American Burrito Co., Sloan's Calzones, TapRoot Restaurant and University Dogs.

WATCH NOW:

Coffee Connection shares why they support Dine United at herald-review.com

