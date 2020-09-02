Watch now: Dine United model to support locally-owned restaurants this year

"Every year we love the opportunity to support United Way through Dine United," said Jill Applebee of Maroa. "This year, I think it will be more crucial on so many levels. Helping United Way, who will in return help our community. And our local restaurants help shape Decatur, and they now need us more than ever."

Taproot was closed for six weeks during the first emergency order beginning in mid-March, said manager Jim Howley. When the emergency order allowed it, they began doing curbside service, then outdoor dining. Now that they can let patrons come inside, the social-distancing guidelines mean that they've removed some tables to keep them far enough apart, and that hurts business, too.