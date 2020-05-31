Watch now: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd

DECATUR — A demonstration in downtown Decatur was held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.
The event started with speakers in Central Park, then protesters marched to North Franklin and East Eldorado streets, standing in the intersection chanting "I can't breathe." The protest limited traffic for a time.
Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death Monday. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz and Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown are among those present at the event. The Rev. Courtney Carson, a Decatur school board member, opened the event with prayer.
"We're asking you right now, dear Heavenly Father, for the spiritual fortitude to do what's right and respond to what's right here in Decatur, Illinois," he said.
Decatur Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley spoke about the fear she feels for her 30-year-old son, who is black. She said she asks her son to stay on the phone with her if he is stopped by police.
"I have been worrying for 30 years, every time he goes anywhere," she said.
Brown also addressed the crowd, saying he had dreamed of being sheriff since he was a child growing up in Decatur.
Brown, who is black, said he has a unique perspective because of his background. Communication is key, he said — and that includes listening.
"You've got to realize. This ain't a sprint. This is a marathon," he said. "We need to sustain this; we must sustain this."
Getz said Decatur officers are trained not to act as Chauvin did, and that Chauvin knew he was doing the wrong thing and did it anyway.
"What I saw in Minnesota is everything I've worked against for 21 years," he said.
He said Decatur officers will never be perfect, "but what I can tell you is, that crap that happened in Minnesota will not happen here."
Another protest in Decatur is being planned for 5:15 p.m. Monday near the Decatur Civic Center, organizers have said.
A group of about 15 protesters also stood near the civic center on Saturday afternoon with signs, including "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
PHOTOS: Saturday's protest in downtown Decatur
