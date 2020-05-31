Watch now: Downtown rally held to protest death of George Floyd

Brown also addressed the crowd, saying he had dreamed of being sheriff since he was a child growing up in Decatur.

Brown, who is black, said he has a unique perspective because of his background. Communication is key, he said — and that includes listening.

"You've got to realize. This ain't a sprint. This is a marathon," he said. "We need to sustain this; we must sustain this."

Getz said Decatur officers are trained not to act as Chauvin did, and that Chauvin knew he was doing the wrong thing and did it anyway.

"What I saw in Minnesota is everything I've worked against for 21 years," he said.

He said Decatur officers will never be perfect, "but what I can tell you is, that crap that happened in Minnesota will not happen here."

Another protest in Decatur is being planned for 5:15 p.m. Monday near the Decatur Civic Center, organizers have said.

A group of about 15 protesters also stood near the civic center on Saturday afternoon with signs, including "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace."

This is a developing story that will be updated.