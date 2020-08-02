Watch now: Eagle Scout candidate tackles erosion at Illinois Raptor Center

DECATUR — Digging a ditch in the hot sun is hard work, but Reid McNeill is not afraid of hard work.
He is building an anti-erosion drainage system at Illinois Raptor Center for his Eagle Scout project.
Reid, 17, a member of Troop 43 in Mount Zion, said he never wanted to do a typical project.
“They all seem to be 'build a platform.' I wanted to do something outside," he said.
Assistant Scoutmaster Tim Lee brought up that Jacques Nuzzo, program director, "was looking for somebody to do this. We came out here and looked around and this is probably one of the best ideas I've had," Reid said.
Nuzzo, who was himself a Boy Scout, though not an Eagle, can point to several projects on the Raptor Center's property that have been Eagle projects. He used to work for the Boy Scouts and part of his job was to review Eagle projects and applications to make sure the Scout in question had fulfilled all the requirements. When an Eagle Scout candidate completes his project at the Illinois Raptor Center, Nuzzo will attend the ceremony and bring an actual eagle along as a thank-you.
“Nothing is level on this property,” Nuzzo said with a chuckle, waving his hand to indicate the many hilly areas around the center's office, mews, Super Flight and hospital building. Because of that, when it rains the water pools and causes inconvenience and mud around the mews, where the resident birds live. The water doesn't get into the mews themselves, but volunteers don't want to slog through mud to take care of the birds, he said, and the standing water turns to ice in winter. It was starting to cause runoff and erosion problems, which is why Reid's help was so welcome.
When the center built the mews, thanks to assistance from Ameren Illinois, the location was chosen directly behind the house that serves as the center's office and education center. To one side of the mews is the Super Flight, where large birds learn to fly again and build up their strength after injury or illness. In building the Super Flight, there were materials left over, 13 24-foot six-by-six poles that weigh about 300 pounds each. He put those back for a future project, and Reid is using them for the anti-erosion project.
“All I know is, I'm very, very happy with the project, mainly because I'm not doing (the work),” Nuzzo said. “It's a hard project.”
Eventually, he said, he'd like to build an ornamental pond in the U-shaped area that is surrounded by the mews, and it would serve as enrichment for the birds, who enjoy watching deer and other birds who visit the area.
“One of the funniest thing I ever saw in my life was a female turkey with her poults, parading them in front of the mews, almost as if she was saying, 'Kids, this is a bald eagle. And this is a great horned owl, which will kill you.'”
Every project leads to another one, Nuzzo said, and the center is constantly being upgraded and improved as funds allow.
“Jacques left almost the entire project up to us,” Reid said. “I've put in some hours of research looking at different designs for retaining walls, different ways they can be built and how they can be effective. The original ones were just boards stacked on top of one another and there was no drainage. We're hoping to reinforce the original (retaining wall) as well as make a wall that should last quite a few years and not need to be repaired for a while.”
He said he has found it fun to do the project and doesn't mind the heat, even though it has taken longer than he anticipated. He's an athlete at Mount Zion High School and normally would be spending at least half of every day at pre-season practices, but because of restrictions caused by COVID-19, his time is free to devote to this project.
Reid's father, Don, has experience with construction and engineering and helped plan the project.
“He was looking for nature-type projects,” McNeill said. “He likes to be outdoors and do physical labor and I thought, well, it's a bigger project, but I thought it was good.”
