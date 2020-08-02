Watch now: Eagle Scout candidate tackles erosion at Illinois Raptor Center

Eventually, he said, he'd like to build an ornamental pond in the U-shaped area that is surrounded by the mews, and it would serve as enrichment for the birds, who enjoy watching deer and other birds who visit the area.

“One of the funniest thing I ever saw in my life was a female turkey with her poults, parading them in front of the mews, almost as if she was saying, 'Kids, this is a bald eagle. And this is a great horned owl, which will kill you.'”

Every project leads to another one, Nuzzo said, and the center is constantly being upgraded and improved as funds allow.

“Jacques left almost the entire project up to us,” Reid said. “I've put in some hours of research looking at different designs for retaining walls, different ways they can be built and how they can be effective. The original ones were just boards stacked on top of one another and there was no drainage. We're hoping to reinforce the original (retaining wall) as well as make a wall that should last quite a few years and not need to be repaired for a while.”