Watch now: Eastern Illinois University band marches on amid COVID

CHARLESTON — Even during a pandemic, the Eastern Illinois University Panther Marching Band is finding ways to make people smile.
Every Wednesday afternoon, the group of 90 musicians and color guard members hold outdoor, socially distant concerts at various spots on campus.
“The attitude of gratitude is one that I have adopted personally and this is a good way for us to show that the band is grateful to be here and that we want to bring positivity to the students and staff,” said David Boggs, director of athletic bands.
Students returned to campus last month for a hybrid of remote and in-person classes. Several locations on campus that are not traditionally used for academics, such as the Grand Ballroom, are being used as classrooms so that students can be socially distant.
Andrea Polowinczak, a junior majoring in psychology and pre-occupational therapy, said the adjustment has been difficult and “that’s where the band comes in.”
“We do this for this student body to remind them this is our college and to be proud of where you go to school,” said Polowinczak, who is in her junior year and plays the flute.
The band typically gets to hold a camp over a week before school starts. This year, they only met for a few days and shortened the number of hours they met each day to limit the amount of contact between students. Boggs said they followed CDC social distancing guidelines.
“We lost more than half of our normal practice time, but we want our students to be safe,” Boggs said. When the band practices in the football field, they are doing so while being roughly 15 feet apart, according to Boggs.
The horn players have not been allowed to practice inside whereas percussionists and color guard can do so, but the room has to be cleared every hour for a period of time.
Boggs is facing challenges similar to other college and high school band directors trying to keep their program running during the pandemic.
Many high school and college band directors who host competitions took cues from Illinois High School Association officials, who announced in July that fall sports including football would move to the spring.
Tony Marinello, director of bands and executive director of the Illinois State Marching Band Championships, said the decision to cancel the October competition that attracts over 40 bands was made in early July.
“We have some high school bands that travel here and they have 250 kids sometimes and so you’re talking about a lot of people in small, confined areas,” said Marinello.
High schools across Central Illinois are juggling strict guidelines that allow for remote rehearsals only or limited in-person gatherings. In Decatur, students can only meet virtually. They recently began using SmartMusic, a software that allows students to track their progress and hear how their part fits into an ensemble. Bloomington High School band students are also using SmartMusic and continue to work on leadership development.
John Wengerski, director of bands at the Charleston middle and high schools, said while it has been difficult, he is determined to figure out new ways to reach his students and help them grow as musicians.
“We are just doing as best as we can to provide all of the students in band with the most valuable experience as possible,” said Wengerski. With all of this extra time usually eaten up by the competition season, Wengerski is having students focus on themselves as musicians.
They are able to choose from selected music available at three levels of difficulty. Wengerski also has the students participate in discussions about why they practice and why they play music.
Todd Black, the Mattoon High School band director, declined to answer questions for this story.
The shift to remote learning came as Wengerski was in the beginning stages of planning their marching band show for this season. His plans were put on hold in March when Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay-at-home order that would go into effect in April.
The Charleston school board announced at the beginning of August that the start of school would be delayed two weeks and classes will be remote through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 30.
Wengerski said it has been challenging not having the students in person.
“Marching band is the purest form of community,” said Wengerski. “It’s not even just the staff and students. It’s the parents too who I am just so grateful for.” He added that students getting along and having close relationships can impact how the band performs. “If the players in the band don't have a good relationship with each other, it is impossible to play quality music. We all have to listen and be in constant communication with each other.”
Rosa Coit, a senior who plays the flute, said not having the traditional band camp or rehearsals has been tough.
“Band gives you a consistent schedule,” Coit said. “We would have band as our first class of the day and then we would have rehearsal after and that structure was pretty helpful.”
Polowinczak, who is enrolled in a heavy course load at EIU this semester, said when school gets stressful it is nice to have something as part of your class schedule where you know you can escape for a while.
“I literally don’t know where I would be without band,” she said.
