Watch now: Eastern Illinois University band marches on amid COVID

They are able to choose from selected music available at three levels of difficulty. Wengerski also has the students participate in discussions about why they practice and why they play music.

Todd Black, the Mattoon High School band director, declined to answer questions for this story.

The shift to remote learning came as Wengerski was in the beginning stages of planning their marching band show for this season. His plans were put on hold in March when Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay-at-home order that would go into effect in April.

The Charleston school board announced at the beginning of August that the start of school would be delayed two weeks and classes will be remote through the first quarter, which ends Oct. 30.

Wengerski said it has been challenging not having the students in person.