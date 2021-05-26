Watch now: Failing air conditioners makes for hot time in Decatur library

DECATUR — The hottest subject in the Decatur Public Library right now is the air conditioning, or rather the lack of it.

The downtown building’s HVAC failed at the end of last week and, with temperatures getting steamy, the building’s landlord — the city of Decatur — is taking emergency action to get it fixed.

On Wednesday, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe issued an emergency proclamation authorizing City Manager Scot Wrighton, in consultation with herself, to arrange for the repairs to be made. Current estimates on the cost range from roughly $20,000 up to $40,000.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city council normally pre-approves big expenditures but, with no meeting scheduled until June 7, the library couldn’t be left to broil amid its volumes for that long. He said the city council will ultimately have to sign off on the repair expense, but this is an urgent situation.

“I think a normal building can regulate its own temperature for a short period of time before it really starts to heat up the concrete and all the other things and turns it into an oven,” said Kindseth.

“We can’t wait until the June 7 city council meeting to get those repairs done, otherwise it will cause a disruption to the library and the community as a whole.”

Kindseth said a public proclamation lays the actions of the city open for everyone to see and informs everybody about why emergency measures are being taken.

The proclamation and swift response came as welcome news to Assistant City Library Director Robert Edwards. He said library operations were so far continuing as normal but that might change if the mercury soars into the mid or upper 80s or beyond.

“If it gets too hot, we will definitely be calling it quits,” he said Wednesday evening, as the temperature at the front desk, where a fan was running, hovered around 82 degrees. “We are monitoring the temperatures every couple of hours.”

Edwards said some library staff who can work remotely are being allowed to do so. “For example, our Information Technology person went home to work remotely today because in his area the air is just not circulating so there is a lot of humidity there,” added Edwards. “The temperature in his area got up into the mid-80s.”

Edwards said technicians are scheduled to be in the building and making repairs on Tuesday, June 1.

“I was hoping for tomorrow,” he said with a smile.

