Watch now: Fallen Trooper Todd Hanneken's name added to ISP memorial wall

SPRINGFIELD — Long Creek resident Shelley Hanneken was in attendance when the Illinois State Police Memorial Park — featuring a memorial wall etched with the names of fallen troopers — was dedicated in 2018.

“I came to support the families never actually thinking that I would be among them,” she said.

But in a tragic twist of fate, Hanneken would join the “club that none of us wanted to be in” when her husband, Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken, was killed last March after his squad car crashed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville.

Todd Hanneken, 45, was a 20-year veteran of the State Police.

On Friday, the one-year anniversary of Hanneken’s passing, his wife and their two teenage sons returned to the park for a ceremony commemorating the addition of his name to the memorial wall.

The park, just across the street from State Police headquarters in Springfield, was created as a tribute to troopers who died in the line of duty. It was built using funds raised by the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.

According to the foundation, 72 State Police officers have given their lives while on the job and now have a permanent place on the wall.

Shelley Hanneken said her husband was “an amazing human” who “would do anything for anyone.”

“He always downplayed everything that he did in life,” she said. “But truly what he did mattered. He saved many lives in the process and we were honored to be his family.”

Hanneken was awarded the Illinois State Police Medal of Honor for rescuing an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from a burning vehicle in May 2018. It had been rear-ended by a semitruck on Interstate 57.

State Police officials also noted that he made more than 100 drunk driving arrests early in his career.

“The only job he ever wanted to be was an Illinois State Trooper,” Shelley Hanneken said. “He wanted to be just like his father who was one. Our son wants to be the same. His life's mission was to serve and protect. He died on the job, but he wasn't the job.”

As an example, she cited a time around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that he led a neighborhood parade for a child’s birthday in his squad car.

“He was cleaning his squad in the garage so that it looked nice, and in the process, opened his door a little too far and dented his beloved baby, his recently remodeled 1966 Chevrolet Nova,” Hanneken said.

“He left and made someone else's day even though he ruined his own in that process,” she said, adding that the sentence sums up a lot about her husband.

State Police Director Brenden Kelly said Hanneken was the fifth officer to get his named etched on the wall during his tenure, a ceremony that he says "gets harder" every time it's done.

"But at the very least, what we can do is take that trauma, take (those) scars that they've had on their hearts as a result of these tragedies and turn that into action, turn that into living out the values that these men and women who are on this wall lived out, and making sure that we live up to the values of the Illinois State Police," Kelly said.

For the families of fallen troopers, the names on the wall "are less about remembering and more about saying 'thank you' ... for the sacrifice that they make in allowing their loved one to serve even to the point of losing their life," Kelly said.

Hanneken's name is the last in its row on the wall. Shelley Hanneken said she hopes another row will never have to be filled.

"Will I come here and reflect? Absolutely," Hanneken said. "I actually came to watch the engraving when it happened last week. I needed that time by myself to be able to reconcile. Still, it does catch you off guard that this is your life, that no one asked for."

"It's important to have things like this for those of us left behind," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0