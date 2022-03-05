 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Watch now: Families, co-workers plunge into Lake Decatur for Special Olympics

DECATUR — After having to improvise last year with a virtual setting, the Polar Plunge returned on Saturday to Lake Decatur. 

"Our weather couldn't be better," said Joanie Keyes, Special Olympics Illinois Region I director. "I would encourage anyone to just try it once and check it off your bucket list." 

With the water sitting at a cool 35 degrees, plungers from all over Macon County attended the 21st annual Decatur Polar Plunge to take a dip in the frigid water.

By noon, Lakeshore Landing was packed with about 300 plungers and others looking on as participants wearing superhero costumes and bathing suits prepared to enter the bone-chilling water in front of them.

Polar Plunge 1 030522.JPG

The Maroa-Forsyth High School Frozen Trojans run into the lake during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday at Lake Decatur.

For 7-year-old Emma Six, it was her first time taking the plunge with her grandmother Taunia Rentfrow, 49.

"It was colder than I expected," Six said. "I want to do it again." 

Emma Six 1 030522.JPG

Taunia Rentfrow holds onto her granddaughter, Emma Six, during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday at Lake Decatur. Emma has spina bifida and the team was named "Emma Strong."

Since the inaugural Polar Plunge in 1999, the event has grown to become a yearly staple in 23 communities around the state as part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

Rentfrow, who has participated in every plunge in the past, said she now does it in honor of Emma, who was born with spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine. This year, she wanted to Emma to be involved as well. 

"It helps keep everybody involved with it and I love that our community hosts the Special Olympics," Rentfrow said. "This helps fund activities and things for them to do, so I just want to continue doing it."

It's also a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois, as participants are tasked with collecting at least $100 in pledges before earning the honor to run or jump into a freezing cold body of water. 

Polar Plunge 2 030522.JPG

The Plunging Pigs & Farmer Brown team have fun during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday at Lake Decatur.

St. Teresa High School sophomores Aidan McGregor, 16, and his friends Brian Sharp, 15, and Rafael Onate, 16, did their first-ever plunge on Saturday and also helped with the setup and tear-down of the event. 

"I've heard of it before, but I never really knew exactly what it is," McGregor said. "It's nice to come out here and see how big of an event it is with all these people." 

McGregor and Sharp did not mind the cold water, but Onate said he could do without it.

"To be honest, I kind of hated it, but I knew all I had to do was get to the rope," he said. "That was my only focus, so it wasn't that bad." 

Watch now: $3.2 million grant grows Richland Community College health care program

Other participants included members from Macon Resources, which serves community members with developmental disabilities and offers programs for children and adults. 

Macon Resources President Amy Bliefnick said the last time she took part in the plunge was in 2002, and she thought this year it would be a good idea to bring out employees from the office to dip their toes for the first time. 

"It's a fun event and it's great to see so many people of all ages participate," Bliefnick said. "People can get involved in the community without having to commit a lot time or effort, and it's something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon." 

Austin Yutzy 030522.JPG

Austin Yutzy, Mount Zion, during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday at Lake Decatur.

Region I contains 17 counties, and four Polar Plunges are held annually, with the Effingham Plunge in Lake Sara Beach and Eastern Illinois University's Glow Plunge having already happened Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. 

The event has already raised $44,484 as of registration, and more plungers were expected to sign up Saturday to help reach their goal of $88,000. Keyes said the funds will help pay for equipment, uniforms and sometimes transportation for the hundreds of Special Olympics athletes who compete in the 17 events a year from this region.

Rick Bradshaw 1 030522.JPG

Rick Bradshaw dressed as the "Joker" during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Saturday at Lake Decatur.

"This really provides them that opportunity to excel as an athlete and provide for their family in a way that they may not have been able to provide them and make them proud," Keyes said. "I encourage anyone that has never participated as a volunteer for Special Olympics to come out and be a volunteer and to work one-on-one with our athletes and experience the joy that they have for what they're doing and for the others around them." 

 

