Watch now: Families line Mattoon parade route to show support for veterans

The parade route from downtown to Peterson Park was dotted by well-wishers, including several families at the the procession's starting point at 21st and Western. Those families included Trudy Creed of Mattoon and her grandchildren — Jayden, 12; Vedder, 5; and Valen, 3. Creed said she brings her grandchildren to the parade every year and thought it was especially important to turn out this year to show support for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I imagine this has been pretty rough on them, with all that has been going on," Creed said.

Creed and her grandchildren waved at the passing parade entries, including the new "Support our troops" trailer from Niemeyer Family Farms in Humboldt. Both sides of this white trailer bear this motto and the image of a soldier kneeling at a cross.

Tom Niemeyer said his son, Curt, came up with the idea for the trailer as a way for them to show patriotism during special events, such as the Veterans Day parade, and while working on the farm. He said John Kuhn of Lerna placed the images on the trailer, which went into service this fall.