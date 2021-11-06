Watch now: Families smash pumpkins with a purpose, giving scraps to Shelby County farm

FINDLAY — With pumpkins rotting on porches a week after Halloween, people are looking for sustainable and fun ways to dispose of these gourds before the smell on them gets any worse.

“Smashing a pumpkin is a funny way to get rid of them, but it’s also a way to feed farm animals scraps and compost them into healthy soils to help farms,” said Christina Krost, the policy coordinator at Faith in Place, an Illinois affiliate of Interfaith Power and Light. “I just thought it would be a cool way for people to come out to a farm and meet the farmers.”

Families on Saturday visited the second annual pumpkin smash event hosted at Regenerative Life Farm, 2248 County Highway 3 in Findlay, to destroy their jack-o-lantern creations in a safe and environmentally friendly space.

Other than harvesting the remains of their pumpkin carcasses, guests were also invited to tour the farm and buy fresh produce from their market.

Justin Cullen, the pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan, said he came out to the farm with his children and wife Kimberly to do something positive with their pumpkins while also touring the farm and interacting with the chickens.

“The kids loved the tour of the chickens and they enjoyed picking out eggs, holding a chicken and just seeing how a farm works,” Justin said. “It’s a good skill for them to be exposed to and the people are so friendly.”

Krost said they hosted the event last year right around election week, which allowed people the opportunity to let out some pent-up feelings, but this year they are hoping to bring more focus to the farm itself and importance of locally sourced produce.

“Not that many people think about eating healthy and that’s kind of what we’re doing,” said Jarrod Yantis, who co-owns Regenerative Life Farms with his girlfriend Becca Dickens. “It’s more about changing the way that people live, the way they think about their food, where their food comes from and how their food is directly related to their health.”

Yantis said the farm came together right after he built his house on the property in 2014 and built up his garden that he already had for himself and his immediate family.

Now with over 300 chickens and having recently bought two heifers, Yantis said they try to keep growing carrots, beets and lettuce all year round while also growing green onions, different kinds of large onions, radishes, spinach, bok choy, kale and summer vegetables which include tomatoes, peppers, zucchinis, squashes and potatoes.

Yantis said they have a quarter acre of garden beds that allows them to grow a number of plants and compost the remains deep within the garden soil to make it easier while not having to till the soil.

“Our motto is regenerating ourselves, our soils and our community,“ Yantis said. “Kind of bringing everything back full circle with the food and trying to localize our food supply system.”

The farm’s garden market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., with tours available both days.

People can also buy eggs sourced from the farm at Wade's Quality Meats, 611 N. Broadway St., Shelbyville, and at the Oakwood Apothecary, 17 N. Hamilton St., Sullivan.

