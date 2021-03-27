Watch now: Family of fallen trooper from Macon County issues statement, urges others to hold loved one tight

He had plans other than the State Police. There were a million things he was doing, from his vehicle and recreational hobby to updating our house to planning on watching the boys during the high school baseball season to the next time he could get together with family and friends. His community of Mt. Zion and the area meant so much to him. He gave great attention to others and what they needed. He had an infectious laugh and was always the loudest at the party. He was a big kid himself and hardly ever serious! He always made sure our boys and those around him knew he cared for them. He was a tough guy on the outside but a loving, compassionate person inside.