Watch now: Family of fallen trooper from Macon County issues statement, urges others to hold loved one tight

MOUNT ZION — In the days since his passing in a single-vehicle accident, a lot has been shared about Todd Hanneken's dedication as a trooper for the Illinois State Police.
While acknowledging his having achieved the position was a "lifelong dream," his family issued a statement Saturday offering insight beyond the badge.
The statement reads as follows:
“Todd Hanneken fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an Illinois State Trooper. He never wanted to do anything else in life as his career but be a road trooper. However, this was just his career. It did not define him or fully represent him. His family and friends did. He served and protected for them, and for all of us. He did this in what he would describe as just doing his job. He helped people, often times going above and beyond with no one noticing but that’s what he did.
He didn’t want the attention and limelight for doing his job. In 2018, he helped save a man from a burning car by jumping on top of the hood and kicking out a windshield. He was quick to point out that it was not “him” but “we” that did that. He could have easily died for someone else he didn’t even know that day and probably a few other days too. But he didn’t. Instead, we were given more time, but unknowingly more time is what we now don’t have. Todd was taken from us suddenly.
He had plans other than the State Police. There were a million things he was doing, from his vehicle and recreational hobby to updating our house to planning on watching the boys during the high school baseball season to the next time he could get together with family and friends. His community of Mt. Zion and the area meant so much to him. He gave great attention to others and what they needed. He had an infectious laugh and was always the loudest at the party. He was a big kid himself and hardly ever serious! He always made sure our boys and those around him knew he cared for them. He was a tough guy on the outside but a loving, compassionate person inside.
Thank you everyone that cared about Todd and for Todd. There’s not enough words that we can say about those of you he loved. We want the world to know he was a great husband, father, son, brother, and friend. His legacy will be entrusted in all of us to carry forward. It is this:
Live your life to honor your loved ones. Hold them tight. Prioritize what matters.
We don’t know how we are going to move forward, but we know that we are. This is what Todd would want.”
The statement was signed, Hanneken Family.
The State Police said he is survived by his wife Shelley; his two sons, Ben and Nick; his brother Chad; his mother Vickie; and his father Jerry.
Hanneken, 45, died Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
A State Police procession escorted the fallen trooper back to Mount Zion on Friday. People lined the route and sign at various emergency agencies along the route expressed condolences.
Henneken was a trooper for 20 years. He was awarded the Illinois State Police Medal of Honor for rescuing an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from a burning vehicle in May 2018. It had been rear-ended by a semitruck on Interstate 57.
"His dedication to duty and to his fellow man is an inspiration to us all. I wish him the very best, along with all of the survivors of the crash that day," said then-U.S. Rep. John Shimkus in a speech honoring Hanneken on the House floor in December 2019.
Hanneken’s father also served as a state trooper.