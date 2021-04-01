Watch now: Final preparations underway for funeral for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — An Illinois State Police vehicle draped in black sits outside Mount Zion Intermediate School this morning, a solemn reminder of what will be taking place there this morning.
The school building will be the site of a funeral for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Representatives of various law enforcement agencies are staged around the school assisting with the service. Traffic flow in the area is restricted.
A graduate of Mount Zion High School, Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek, died March 25 when his squad car collided into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The service, which is private, will be followed by procession that will leave the school building and travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., where a private burial service will be held.
Watch now: Friends, fellow officers remember state trooper from Long Creek killed in Bondville crash
The route, which will wind through Mount Zion, Decatur and Long Creek, is lined by more than 2,000 American flags, which were erected Wednesday afternoon by volunteers. The flags were provided by “The Flagman’s Mission Continues," an organization that assists with the displaying of flags along funeral procession routes for military personnel killed in action, military and first responders killed in the line of duty, and veteran’s funerals at the request of a veterans’ organization.
It is estimated the procession will start around 11:30 a.m.
"The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support," the State Police said in Facebook post announcing the procession route. SEE THE ROUTE HERE.
Hanneken was a trooper for 20 years. He was awarded the Illinois State Police Medal of Honor for rescuing an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from a burning vehicle in May 2018. It had been rear-ended by a semitruck on Interstate 57.
He is survived by his wife Shelley; his two sons, Ben and Nick; his brother Chad; his mother Vickie; and his father Jerry, who also was a State Trooper.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.