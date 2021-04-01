Watch now: Final preparations underway for funeral for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — An Illinois State Police vehicle draped in black sits outside Mount Zion Intermediate School this morning, a solemn reminder of what will be taking place there this morning.

The school building will be the site of a funeral for fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Representatives of various law enforcement agencies are staged around the school assisting with the service. Traffic flow in the area is restricted.

A graduate of Mount Zion High School, Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek, died March 25 when his squad car collided into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville. Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.