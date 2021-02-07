Watch now: Finding shelter in Decatur amid the brutal cold

The Aerie shelter was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but Outside Guard (an Eagles officer) Penny Govro said if the demand is there, they won’t close until it's met. “It’s the humane thing to do,” she added. The Aerie will also consider opening more days this week if requested to do so.

Penny's husband Ed Govro, an Aerie trustee, said they’ve also been proactive, stopping by on the street to tell homeless people the new location where they can find hot soup, hot coffee, soda, chips and hot cocoa.

A news release from Tammy Esposito, coordinator of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, listed six locations in Decatur either working as warming centers or overnight shelters for those with nowhere to go.

Some of these locations have been doing this work for a long time, like The Oasis Day and Resource Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., and they welcomed the arrival of new faces on the block, such as the Eagles.

“They have always been great supporters of us and what we do,” said Oasis Program Director Jeff Mueller. “And now they have looked and said, ‘Where else can we help that will make a difference' … and I am grateful that they have done that.”