Watch now: Finding shelter in Decatur amid the brutal cold

DECATUR — When the going gets frigid, the caring open their wings, and their hearts.
Which is why the Decatur Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 507, long a supporter of worthy causes to aid the homeless, went a step further and welcomed people in need into their building for warmth, free food and refreshments over the weekend.
The Eagles were responding to a call for help from the Macon County Emergency Management Agency. As overnight weekend temperatures plunged to around 7 degrees with wind chills down to minus 7 degrees, the membership held a quick online meeting and agreed to turn their Aerie at 602 W. King St. into a warming center.
Higher demand for help — fueled by both the Arctic cold coupled with restricted capacity at many traditional centers for the homeless due to COVID-19 concerns — created an emergency need for extra room to get people with nowhere to go inside and out of the deadly weather.
“I contacted our board members and everybody said ‘Do it,’” said Bill Moore, a trustee of Aerie 507, speaking of the decision to become a warming center.
“It’s the first time out of the box for us to do something like this, but we’ve had several people through here. We were supposed to be open this morning at 10 a.m. but we had somebody beat on the door at 8 a.m. and, as I was already here, I just said ‘Yeah, coffee’s made, come on in.'”
The Aerie shelter was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but Outside Guard (an Eagles officer) Penny Govro said if the demand is there, they won’t close until it's met. “It’s the humane thing to do,” she added. The Aerie will also consider opening more days this week if requested to do so.
Penny's husband Ed Govro, an Aerie trustee, said they’ve also been proactive, stopping by on the street to tell homeless people the new location where they can find hot soup, hot coffee, soda, chips and hot cocoa.
A news release from Tammy Esposito, coordinator of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, listed six locations in Decatur either working as warming centers or overnight shelters for those with nowhere to go.
Some of these locations have been doing this work for a long time, like The Oasis Day and Resource Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., and they welcomed the arrival of new faces on the block, such as the Eagles.
“They have always been great supporters of us and what we do,” said Oasis Program Director Jeff Mueller. “And now they have looked and said, ‘Where else can we help that will make a difference' … and I am grateful that they have done that.”
The need for extra warm space is critical. Mueller said Oasis, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year, used to cater for up to 150 people a day but now, post-COVID, has had to cut those numbers to a maximum of 50.
“And so that also means we have to circulate those individuals in and out quicker. So the combination of COVID and the brutally cold weather has not been our friend by any means," he said.
Mueller said outreach teams from Oasis check the streets at night searching for people with no shelter and, through the generosity of benefactors, have paid for rooms to shelter them. Mueller says he meets some homeless people who believe they can tough it out when a savage cold snap hits.
“They think they can handle it, but what we end up finding is somebody with frostbite,” he added. “We’re out there doing our part trying to get them to shelter and, quite honestly, save a life.”
Mueller said Oasis would welcome donations of coffee, along with hand warmers and gloves, which are much in need right now.
And, judging by the weather forecast, the need will continue. After snow showers to start the week, high temperatures in the mid-week are expected to only reach 18 before plunging again, with a low Friday night of minus 5 and a high Saturday of just 7 degrees.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid