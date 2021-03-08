Watch now: Fire guts Decatur garage, spreads through yards due to dry leaves

UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department in a statement Monday evening said a garage fire in the 1900 block of East Florida Court spread "from one yard to the next due to dry leaves."
Twenty fire personnel responded to the incident, the statement said. The fire melted siding on 1952 Florida Court as well.
The garage and contents were a complete loss and the fire is under investigation, the statement said.
Our earlier story ...
DECATUR — A garage was destroyed and at least two houses were damaged by a fire in the 1900 block of East Florida Court on Monday.
The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. in the neighborhood near HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. It had been extinguished by 3 p.m., but crews were still working to clear the area.
Mason White, 8, was playing behind the house where his grandmother, Stacie Willis, lives when he noticed flames licking the wood privacy fence behind the next-door neighbors' house. He first grabbed his shoes and then ran to their door to knock and alert them.
“I looked at the fence and saw it on fire,” said Mason. “I was making sure there was nobody back there in the back yard, and I didn't hear nobody shout, so I knocked on the back door and they ran with the hose.”
The fire apparently started in the garage behind the house on Florida Court, and caught the fence behind the house, burned the grass and damaged siding on the house next door as well.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said the houses are so close together in that neighborhood that when the first crews arrived, the garage was fully involved and so was the fence, a shed on one side and siding on the house next door. With so many homes in danger, firefighters had their work cut out for them to get the fire out quickly. The power and communication lines were burned, Abbott said, but there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The fact that the day was windy was an added hazard, he said.
“The house next door, it was burning their landscaping behind the fence, so we had quite a mess here,” he said.
Firefighters checked inside all three homes to ensure that they were safe and no fire had reached inside.
Abbott said the Decatur Fire Department was waiting for the state fire inspector to arrive and he could not say what might have started the fire until the inspector had examined the scene. The garage and its contents were destroyed and the fence was heavily damaged.
The occupants of the home where the fire started declined to be interviewed.
Neighbor William Dorsey said he and his girlfriend saw the fire and called 911. Before crews arrived on the scene, it was spreading toward his home, he said.
"It was getting closer and closer," he said. "They got to it in time to put it out."
Dorsey said he considered himself very lucky, and praised the Decatur firefighters' response.
"They got here really quick, put it out and made sure no one was hurt or anything," he said.