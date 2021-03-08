Watch now: Fire guts Decatur garage, spreads through yards due to dry leaves

The fire apparently started in the garage behind the house on Florida Court, and caught the fence behind the house, burned the grass and damaged siding on the house next door as well.

Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said the houses are so close together in that neighborhood that when the first crews arrived, the garage was fully involved and so was the fence, a shed on one side and siding on the house next door. With so many homes in danger, firefighters had their work cut out for them to get the fire out quickly. The power and communication lines were burned, Abbott said, but there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The fact that the day was windy was an added hazard, he said.

“The house next door, it was burning their landscaping behind the fence, so we had quite a mess here,” he said.

Firefighters checked inside all three homes to ensure that they were safe and no fire had reached inside.

Abbott said the Decatur Fire Department was waiting for the state fire inspector to arrive and he could not say what might have started the fire until the inspector had examined the scene. The garage and its contents were destroyed and the fence was heavily damaged.

The occupants of the home where the fire started declined to be interviewed.