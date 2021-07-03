Watch now: Food vendors 'shake up' strategy after Decatur Celebration cancellation

MT. ZION — For years, the sales of lemon shake-ups at Decatur Celebration helped fund the activities of the Mt. Zion High School Swingsations show choir, including travel expenses for competitions as far away as Florida.

On any given day of Decatur's three-day street party, each of the group's three lemon shake-up stands would sell between 2,000 and 3,000 of the sweet summertime treat, making more than enough to meet fundraising goals for much of the year.

But the cancellation and subsequent bankruptcy filing of Decatur Celebration has forced the group to "shake up" their strategy.

"It's been a pretty big bummer," said Dustin Dalluge, vice president of equipment for Swingsations. "So it just really forced us to work harder. But we're also thinking outside of the box and doing some things that we're not used to and it's kind of a nice change, too."

Gone is the group's single-biggest fundraiser of the year — not to mention $7,000 in booth rent due to the festival's bankruptcy filing.

In its place is a strategy that involves more small-scale events, such as Mt. Zion's Blue Ribbon 2021 festival and fireworks show in Fletcher Park Saturday evening.

The group brought two of their trailers, each manned by four to five Swingsations members slinging out shake-ups, and their parents, who collected the money.

Those who worked a shift earned a portion of the night's sales, which will go toward expenses associated with the show choir.

"We get a lot of people that come up and they want the Swingsations shake-ups because ours are still made with real sugar and real lemons," Dalluge said. "A lot of the lemon shake-up stands use a powder, so it's not the same taste. And they love seeing the kids."

Swingsations were one of a half-dozen food truck vendors at the Mt. Zion celebration, a noted uptick from previous years.

"There's more of a food truck scene I think happening in Macon County and surrounding areas now, so we're kind of following that," Dalluge said. "They're doing really good at all these local fairs and hometown events, and that's what we're doing too now."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other vendors at the festival confirmed that business has been good this year. Matt Hauersperger, owner of Maroa-based Pig Out Concessions, said he is up 30% compared to 2019.

"People want to get out; they're tired of social distancing because we are human beings and we need interaction with people," Hauersperger said. "So it's great because we got a pretty good following, and I will tell you that people have been out and they've supported us. So we're very blessed."

Hauersperger, whose day job is in sales for a manufacturing firm, has been in the food truck business for about seven years. His specialty is fair food in jumbo sizes at a reasonable price.

2020 was a difficult year, with many events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hauersperger said he did a handful of events, but that was it. Needless to say, he was glad to see big events back this year.

"The first big show we did was over in Athens," he said. "And I can tell you this: When I looked out there and saw like 40 people in the line, it was just an unreal feeling. It was like your first date all over again. Butterflies and the whole nine yards."

Dave Jacobs, owner of Mad Dog Concessions, said business was actually pretty good in 2020 as he focused on smaller towns where COVID-19 restrictions were more lax than in larger cities.

"Small towns, it was like there was nothing going on," Jacobs said. "Big cities, it was on lockdown. So we did a lot of events in little bitty towns and we did demolition derbies out in the middle of nowhere. We had to buy a generator to be able to do those, but we were able to go out and we had a decent year."

Jacobs said this illustrated the benefits of the food truck industry: "The business is portable. You go to where the people were at."

Business remains good for Jacobs, whose stand of horseshoe sandwiches and chicken fingers completely sold out Friday evening outside the Devon Amphitheater.

Swingsation's Dalluge acknowledged that no one event will be able to replace Decatur Celebration, but the group is excited to be "making new relationships with different people."

Many were optimistic about the future of their businesses.

"Food trucks were starting to gain popularity anyway, but after COVID, everybody wants a food truck for their event," Hauersperger said. "So there's not a day goes by that the phone doesn't ring."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0