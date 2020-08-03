Watch now: Former Habitat for Humanity client using food truck to raise awareness of organization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Ronnie Franklin hopes that others can benefit from the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity as much as he did.

Franklin, 52, and his wife, LeShawn, 42, built their Decatur home with Habitat in 2014. Now, he's using his own business, Sacks Food Truck, to help raise awareness of the organization.

"We're really looking to serve the community," Franklin said, "We love doing what we do."

Friday and Saturday were Sacks's first two days of operating at its new permanent location in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 932 E. Wood St., which sells donated items to help fund Habitat's affordable housing program.

The menu has turkey, burgers and rib dishes assembled in some unique ways. One item, the giblet burger, is a smoked patty served on top of fries with Franklin's homemade barbecue sauce and white queso cheese.

"Friday was rather slow, which we anticipated, but Saturday it picked up," he said of the first two days, anticipating business to grow through word-of-mouth. "It was pretty good."

The truck will serve food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.