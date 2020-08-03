Watch now: Former Habitat for Humanity client using food truck to raise awareness of organization

DECATUR — Ronnie Franklin hopes that others can benefit from the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity as much as he did.
Franklin, 52, and his wife, LeShawn, 42, built their Decatur home with Habitat in 2014. Now, he's using his own business, Sacks Food Truck, to help raise awareness of the organization.
"We're really looking to serve the community," Franklin said, "We love doing what we do."
Friday and Saturday were Sacks's first two days of operating at its new permanent location in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 932 E. Wood St., which sells donated items to help fund Habitat's affordable housing program.
The menu has turkey, burgers and rib dishes assembled in some unique ways. One item, the giblet burger, is a smoked patty served on top of fries with Franklin's homemade barbecue sauce and white queso cheese.
"Friday was rather slow, which we anticipated, but Saturday it picked up," he said of the first two days, anticipating business to grow through word-of-mouth. "It was pretty good."
The truck will serve food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The past weekend wasn't the first time Decatur residents have tasted Franklin's food. Sacks's opened for the first time at a Springfield food truck festival in 2016, the second being the same year at the Decatur Celebration.
"That year we won first in taste and second in first-time running business," he said, referencing the 2016 Decatur Celebration. "Since then, we've come up with the turkey tips, jerk-turkey tacos, the jerk-fries, the jerk-turkey tenderloin."
Franklin said customers over the years like an extra side his homemade barbecue sauce, something he perfected by tweaking his uncle's homemade recipe with additional herbs and spices. Prior to operating a business of his own, Franklin spent 15 years learning food craft while working for his uncle's catering business in St. Louis. Currently, he's looking to bottle and sell his sauce, preferably through an Illinois-based vendor.
According to Franklin, the decision to operate his truck in the ReStore parking lot is a way for him to give back to the community, crediting the collaboration to a friendship he formed with Ed Smith, executive director of Habitat.
Smith started with Habitat as a volunteer in 2014 and helped Franklin and his wife build their home. Shortly after the house was complete in 2015, around the time Smith became executive director, the two began discussing a way they could collaborate. Franklin said they pulled the trigger in 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions were limiting where Sacks could operate.
Smith and Franklin shared a similar hope that food truck customers can lead to new members of the community becoming involved with Habitat, donors and clients alike. In order to help promote new opportunities, all customers purchasing food from Sacks will receive a 10% off coupon to the ReStore.
"We were looking at a way to draw some people into the store, you know, maybe get some people in here for the first time," Smith said. "Hopefully that can lead to other things."
