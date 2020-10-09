Watch now: Former Pantagraph carrier writes concert march for the newspaper

Kaisershot became a paper carrier with The Pantagraph when was 14-years-old and told staff several stories on Friday when he presented the march. His younger brothers also were carriers. “It was my first big job, you know,” he said. “Our particular route was in the family for probably about fourteen years.”

He began writing music as a student at Normal Community High School. His first published work was a vocal piece which he was encouraged to write by his chorus director.

Kaisershot earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his masters degree in trumpet performance from Illinois State University. He is nationally recognized for his musical talent and has won awards for band compositions. His work has been performed in the U.S., Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Norway and Germany.

The musician and clinician belongs to several professional organizations including, the International Trumpet Guild, Illinois Music Educators Association, NAfME and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. Kaisershot won the ASCAP/MENC composition competition in 2009 when his march entry was selected as “The Music Teachers March.”

“This was really fun and I hope everyone enjoys it,” said Kaisershot.

