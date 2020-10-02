Watch now: Former Rep. Poshard holds march for unity in Macon County

DECATUR — Demonstrators marched in silence Friday afternoon in front of the Macon County Courthouse.
Former U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard led the crowd of more than 30 demonstrators as an opposition against ongoing violence in the United States.
Marchers held signs saying, "We need each other" and "Be kind to one another." Poshard, 75, who was in Congress from 1989 to 1999 and later ran for governor, said the rally sought to inspire unity.
"Our country is experiencing so much division and so much talk of violence," Poshard said, especially on social media involving U.S. politics. "The only thing that does work is non-violence because that embodies respect and care about your neighbor."
Macon County is the eighth stop of a 39-county tour where the former representative will lead a 50-minute silent march in an effort to encourage nonviolence and respect in a time of division. Joining him are his wife, grandchildren and any residents that wish to join.
Some marches will include his 99-year-old high school American history teacher, said Poshard, who also was president of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and founded the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children. The 39 counties make up the two U.S. House districts he represented while serving in Congress.
Through the words spoken by Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, Poshard on Friday touched on how the former U.S. presidents handled times of division in the past, such as when Lincoln encouraged the country to come together while wounds of the Civil War were still fresh and how Kennedy spoke out about how political parties further divide the country.
"Stand up for nonviolence, stand up for respect and do away with all those other things that divide us," he said to the crowd during a speech that followed the march.
