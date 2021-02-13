Watch now: Frigid temperatures no problem for Argenta IceFest attractions, visitors

ARGENTA — The list of featured guests at this year's Argenta IceFest included the coolest of the cool.
A gymnast on a balance beam, character's from Disney's "Finding Nemo" movies and "Star Wars" characters, all made of ice, lined East Elm Street in full view of their adoring fans as they drove by.
"It's a perfect winter thing to kill a cold day," said Teresa Knowles, a 47-year-old from Decatur that came to view the IceFest on Saturday. She noted especially enjoying an owl ice sculpture and made a donation to the event with 50-year-old Aaron Speagle, another from Decatur, to "support this community event that brings people together," she said.
A donation bowl, also made of ice, was placed in the middle of Elm Street next to two ice gnomes.
"I'm obsessed with owls, I mean, he's just got a little bit for everyone," Knowles said.
The carvings, which also included creative shapes and Argenta businesses that helped sponsor the annual event, were the handiwork of Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
Since 2017, the IceFest has consisted of a partnership between Kendall, a resident of Argenta, and the village for his sculptures to be on display, as well as a number of activities for children, craft vendors, wine tasting, food and beverages.
Mayor Cindy Luedke said because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided to make it a drive-through activity. The sculptures, which are larger than those in past events, will be on display and lit up overnight along Elm Street until they melt away, Luedke said.
"The turnout's been great, we've been real pleased," Luedke said Saturday morning, despite temperatures in the single digits.
"You hate to say it's a blessing as cold as it is, but we don't know if we would've had the crowds otherwise," Luedke said. "As long as the weather stays in the 20s, Aaric said they'll last for a long time, probably another week or so."
Kendall explained the process of making ice sculptures requires plenty of time and various tools, first coming up with a design and then blocking that design out into an overall shape. Then, he uses an electric chainsaw to "punch out" that shape, he said.
"From there we use chisels, different various Dremil bits, more like a Dremil on steroids," Kendall said. "We'll take those chisels, grinders and sanders and we'll basically utilize their shape to create the texture we want on the ice."
"The last thing we do is we glaze it with a propane torch and that basically glazes it so the snow won't stick to it and it melts a little bit of the imperfections from the sand paper," he said. "Then it's considered a finished sculpture at that point."
Kendall owns Double A Carving where he and other carvers create custom ice sculptures for corporate events, fundraisers and weddings.
