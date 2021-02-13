Watch now: Frigid temperatures no problem for Argenta IceFest attractions, visitors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Cindy Luedke said because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided to make it a drive-through activity. The sculptures, which are larger than those in past events, will be on display and lit up overnight along Elm Street until they melt away, Luedke said.

"The turnout's been great, we've been real pleased," Luedke said Saturday morning, despite temperatures in the single digits.

"You hate to say it's a blessing as cold as it is, but we don't know if we would've had the crowds otherwise," Luedke said. "As long as the weather stays in the 20s, Aaric said they'll last for a long time, probably another week or so."

Kendall explained the process of making ice sculptures requires plenty of time and various tools, first coming up with a design and then blocking that design out into an overall shape. Then, he uses an electric chainsaw to "punch out" that shape, he said.

"From there we use chisels, different various Dremil bits, more like a Dremil on steroids," Kendall said. "We'll take those chisels, grinders and sanders and we'll basically utilize their shape to create the texture we want on the ice."