Watch now: Funeral director concerned about mental health of the grieving during pandemic

While understating the state’s role in imposing limitations intended to keep coronavirus at bay and the public safe, Johnson is worried that the mental anguish brought on by these state limitations will have “long-lasting” affects.

“I get it. This virus can kill people. It’s killed friends of mine,” he said. But when it comes to funeral services, he wonders “if the cure is worse than the disease.”

While you can’t be there in person, Johnson encourages people to keep those families who have experienced a loss in mind and to reach out in other ways.

“They really need to take the time to share with those families about their loss. They need to be reaching our through cards or telephone calls.”

And for those that decide to have services perhaps several months after a person's passing, he would hope the friends and acquaintances would turn out then, too.

“It is my hope that if you can, attend these services planned in the future for your friends, neighbors and loved ones," he said. "It will be more important than ever for your attendance and outpouring of support to those who have experienced loss and have endured placing their mourning and grieving on hold. Please comfort them with your presence."