Watch now: Gas line break causes some Mount Zion homes, businesses to be evacuated

MOUNT ZION — Homes and businesses were evacuated for a brief time Friday morning after a gas line was damaged during road work taking place in Mount Zion.

Battalion Chief Adam Havener of the Mount Zion Fire Department said emergency crews arrived before 11 a.m. to find gas freely flowing from the damaged line at Broadway Street and Sunset Avenue.

The smell and sound of escaping gas could be heard in the neighborhood north of the site. The roadway was already closed as part of an extensive reconstruction project.

Firefighters canvased the immediate area, alerting residents and nearby business owners of the situation. Area residents, especially those north of the site downwind from the break, were asked to refrain from smoking outdoors, burning yard waste or lighting outdoor grills.

Havener said Ameren Illinois crews contained the leak within a couple hours and that fire units stationed in the immediate area monitoring the level of gas in the air were recalled.

