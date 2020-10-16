Watch now: Giant beer can installed outside Mueller Beer Co. on Friday

DECATUR — If you drive by Geo. A. Mueller Beer Co. on North Wyckles Road and see a giant Miller Lite can, you are not hallucinating.

Eric Mueller, who ran the company until he retired two years ago and handed the reins to his son, Lance, got the idea when they had a 1,000-gallon, 12-foot oil container that they had planned to throw away. It's exactly the right size and shape to become a beer can. With some help from DynaGraphics, a wrap was added to the container and it was placed outside the company warehouse on Friday.

“It's the biggest beer can anywhere in the world, I hope,” Mueller said. “It's going into 10,000 pounds of concrete to a 5 foot, 8-inch pipe and it should fit in there perfectly, or that's the hope.”

He joked that since retiring, he gets bored and comes up with ideas to keep himself busy, and that's why he wanted to do this.

“This is my last one,” he said. “This is the end for me and I'm done. My son runs the place now and I just come out here and mow.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}