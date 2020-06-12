Watch now: GOP lawmakers push back on Pritzker canceling State Fair

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, took issue with the governor’s unilateral decision to cancel the events by executive order. The governor has been criticized for the pace of reopening the state after issuing a stay-at-home order to contain the virus.

“Through state law, the General Assembly has mandated that Illinois shall have state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin," Butler said. "This decision is yet another one in which the governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law.”

A spokesman says Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington is not happy with Pritzker’s decision.

“Leader Brady is disappointed that once again a decision of critical importance, with significant economic impact, is being made unilaterally by the governor without any legislative input,” spokesman Jason Gerwig said in a statement.

Jerry Costello II, acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said "our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs" and acknowledged the impact on those who attend as well as businesses.