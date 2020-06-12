Watch now: GOP lawmakers push back on Pritzker canceling State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — Beatrice Hall, coordinator for the Old King’s Orchard Community Center in Decatur, remembers when the Illinois State Fair was a highlight of her summer.
"When I was growing up, that was our vacation, going to the fair," she said.
But for the first time in 75 years, there will be no fair this year in Springfield.
In a move that was expected, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said he will cancel the Illinois State Fair and the Du Quoin State Fair planned in August, saying it was "the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts" because of COVID-19 concerns.
The coronavirus has wiped out virtually all large gatherings planned for the summer, from Decatur Celebration to the Macon County Fair.
Under Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois’ economy, the fifth phase — when large events, festivals and conventions can resume — requires the availability of a coronavirus vaccine or no new cases over an extended period. The number of new novel coronavirus disease cases reported in the previous 24 hours on Friday fell below 600 for the first time since late March.
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, took issue with the governor’s unilateral decision to cancel the events by executive order. The governor has been criticized for the pace of reopening the state after issuing a stay-at-home order to contain the virus.
“Through state law, the General Assembly has mandated that Illinois shall have state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin," Butler said. "This decision is yet another one in which the governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law.”
A spokesman says Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington is not happy with Pritzker’s decision.
“Leader Brady is disappointed that once again a decision of critical importance, with significant economic impact, is being made unilaterally by the governor without any legislative input,” spokesman Jason Gerwig said in a statement.
Jerry Costello II, acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said "our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs" and acknowledged the impact on those who attend as well as businesses.
"These aren’t just fairs; they are economic engines for the Springfield and Du Quoin communities that highlight the best that Illinois has to offer and shine a spotlight on kids around our state. These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year," he said.
Hall, who helps with 4-H projects, said the move is disappointing.
"Part of the 4-H model is make the best better so we have to do the best with what we have," she said. "I enjoy going to the fair, but I think we’re getting used to everything getting canceled."
Under the plan, the Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September and both fairs will return in August 2021.
The Springfield fair was last canceled from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. This year is the first time the Du Quoin State Fair has not been held since the state took over the fairgrounds in 1986.
The fairs attracted more than 600,000 visitors combined in 2019. Last year, the Springfield Fair set records for the grandstand and near record numbers for attendance.
Those who have purchased an Illinois State Fair mega pass, admission booklet or parking pass can contact the State Fair office at (217) 782-6661 or email agr.fairinfo@illinois.gov.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
GALLERY: Illinois State Fair
History Corner: A Look Back
Republican Day
PRITZKER
Durbin at State Fair Ag Day
“Governor Blagojevich should remain in prison,” Pritzker said
Illinois State Fair Coliseum
Exchange Police and Barbers
Governors Day
Illinois State Fair
Illinois State Fair Democrat Day
Governors Day2
State Fair Democrats
Illinois State Fair
081314-dec-loc-diversfair3
081614-blm-loc-1diversfair
Illinois Governor
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.