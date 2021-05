DECATUR — A grain truck overturned off Lake Shore Drive near U.S. 51 in Decatur on Wednesday.

Traffic from Lake Shore Drive was still being diverted to Franklin Street at 6:30 p.m. as the cleanup efforts continued, according to an editor at the scene.

A person who appeared to be the driver was loaded into an ambulance.

No other details were available Wednesday afternoon.

