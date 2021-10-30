Watch now: Hands Around Central Park gathers in downtown Decatur

 Skip to main content
DECATUR – Families, friends and faith believers gathered outside in downtown Decatur for an afternoon of reflection and prayer as various individuals shared their stories and beliefs in God.

“This is not coming from the church, it’s coming from the community and God,” said Marvell Manns, a member of the Community Church of God. “There’s no particular church, but one thing about it is that somebody has to put it together, but it’s not ours, it’s everybody’s.”

Hands Around Central Park, a multi-denominational prayer service, was held Saturday afternoon in Central Park and included churches from a variety of denominations.

Guests gathered around downtown Decatur for an afternoon of reflection and prayer while later they joined hands and prayed together in a circle in Central Park.

Manns, who first organized the event in 2019, said she wanted to start the prayer service after witnessing crimes happening around the city and in the schools and thought that bringing people together could help positively influence others while creating a ripple effect of faith.

“It doesn’t matter whether I am spearheading this or not, but there are gaps that need to be bridged with the police, with the community, with the schools and with the churches,” Manns said. “We’re not uniting and that’s where the problem lies.”

Organizer Marvell Manns (center) and Jamie Snoke (right) stand in the circle created inside Central Park as prayers are given and songs are sung.

Jamie Snoke, a member of the Maranatha Assembly of God Church, said her conviction to do something bigger than herself started after the death of Chris Oberheim, a Champaign police officer who was fatally wounded while answering a call in May. Snoke she worked with her stepdaughter Michelle Oberheim to create signs to sell in the community to help his family.

Snoke, who is retired from the Decatur Police Department, said she still felt like she needed to unite the city in prayer and decided to reach out to churches to see who would be interested in creating a group service — then she heard about Manns' event.

“She told us about the event she had two years ago and we said that was exactly in line with what we want to see happen and that would get behind her and support her in this,” Snoke said. “Each of us, all coming from different churches, didn’t really know each other, and yet here we are.”

In addition to prayers given by Manns and Snoke, the sister-in-law of Chris Oberheim, Michelle, also took some time to share a few words and said she wanted to make sure that law enforcement individuals know they are loved and supported in Decatur.

“You can see division everywhere and I wanted myself, my family and the people here to know that people are standing for change and it’s not just one church, not just one color and not one type of person or occupation,” Oberheim said. “We are trying to be the Bride of Christ to unify and do what God has called us to do, which is to love God and love people.”

Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center — named in honor of his daughter who died in a shooting in June 2020 — led the audience in prayer and brought youth to the event so they could see how prayer can help with pain while also uniting them together.

Shemuel Sanders at Hands Around Central Park gathers

Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center – named in honor of his daughter who died in a shooting in June 2020 – led the audience in prayer on Saturday at Hands Around Central Park in Decatur.

“I don’t want to see another parent have to go through what I’m going through every day. It’s not easy,” Sanders said. “If we come together we can turn this community around. God had who you wanted out here, and I believe that those that were out here are ready for change.”  

