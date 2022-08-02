Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur

DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur.

"I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller.

Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal Services workers dispatched Tuesday to unclog the numerous city street drains after heavy rain passed through the area for about an hour, beginning around 8:30 a.m.

"This is one of the reasons you shouldn't mow (grass) clippings into the street," she said after scooping a mix of debris from a drain near the Prairie Avenue underpass. "It's always a mess when you have a rain like this."

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Lincoln reported significant rainfall accumulation in Macon County, with 5 inches falling near Elwin.

“The impacts are definitely there,” said Meteorologist Ed Shimon.

Reports also showed 3 inches of rain in Sand Creek Conservation Area, prompting the closing of the park, 3.32 inches approximately two miles southeast of Latham, 2.75 inches in Mount Zion, 4.7 inches in Blue Mound, 2.56 inches northwest of Harristown and 2.39 inches near Decatur Airport.

The clogged drains caused the Prairie Avenue underpass to become flooded with water backed up to North Hilton Street. One motorist, undaunted by the rising water, became stalled under the bridge and remained there until the water subsided.

Lindsey Kirk stopped to take a picture of the flooding, one of many pictures and videos she had taken.

“We were heading to my grandparents in Belleville, but we couldn’t get out of town. All the underpasses were flooded, so we ended up in a parking lot trying to wait it out, watching the cars float through and shut down.”

While talking about what she had been witnessing, a driver took his chances, navigating his way through the high water and between the stalled car and the concrete wall to make it to the other side.

“What a reliable car,” a shocked Kirk said.

At the nearby intersection of Prairie with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, another stalled vehicle was sitting in more than a foot of water. It was almost hit by another vehicle that came up from behind and floated momentarily before gaining traction again and driving on.

Discussing the conditions Tuesday, various officials warn motorists against driving through standing water.

"If you come across a flooded street underpass, don't drive through it," said Dan Mendenall, Municipal Services manager. "Go around it."

“If there’s a road that’s been barricaded, please heed the warnings that the road is closed,” Shimon said. “We’ve had loss of life because people drive around barricades because they feel they just have to get around that one area. It’s not worth it.”

In addition to putting themselves at risk, Mendenall said there are other safety issues at play.

Drivers have been unable to move their vehicles from the flooded areas, prompting rescues from city and fire crews. "But their cars are still there," Mendenall said. "That's what really causes the problems. The water goes down in the underpasses and the car's sitting in the middle of the road."

The remnants of the storm remained until 10 a.m., which coincided with the monthly testing of the emergency sirens on the first Tuesday of the month.

According to Meteorologist Alex Erwin, the sirens heard at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month are the responsibility of each county's Emergency Management Office. "We were told by several that they were postponing it because of the weather," he said.

No tornadoes were reported in Central Illinois, Erwin said. "We did have severe thunderstorms though producing straight-line wind damage across parts of Macon County," he said.

Wednesday’s weather is predicted to be significantly different, with the flash flood warning declared for the region Tuesday being replaced by heat advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Heat index values of 104 to 108 are expected across portions of Central Illinois.