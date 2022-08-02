 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Heavy rains flood Decatur roadways

  Updated
  • 0

Drivers made their way through a flooded intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prairie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is under a flash flood warning. 

Heavy rains have left some Decatur roadways temporarily flooded as the city remains under a flash flood warning. 

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said shortly before 9:30 a.m. that parts of the warning area, including part of Macon County, have experienced up to 2.5 inches of rain and could see up to 2 inches more rainfall. 

A number of intersections were filled with water Tuesday morning. City crews were out to work on any clogged drains. 

Locations that will experience flash flooding include: Decatur, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Mount Pulaski, Bethany, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Lovington, Dalton City, Latham, Chestnut, Decatur Airport, Hervey City and Lake City.

The weather service advises: 

  • Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
  • Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

