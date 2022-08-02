Watch now: Heavy rains flood Decatur roadways

Heavy rains have left some Decatur roadways temporarily flooded as the city remains under a flash flood warning.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said shortly before 9:30 a.m. that parts of the warning area, including part of Macon County, have experienced up to 2.5 inches of rain and could see up to 2 inches more rainfall.
A number of intersections were filled with water Tuesday morning. City crews were out to work on any clogged drains.
Locations that will experience flash flooding include: Decatur, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Mount Pulaski, Bethany, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Lovington, Dalton City, Latham, Chestnut, Decatur Airport, Hervey City and Lake City.
The weather service advises:
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Today’s top pics: Commonwealth Games and more
President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Jim Watson
Teresa Zarate, an Aymara Indigenous woman, competes in the workers' tournament at the La Paz Golf Club of Mallasilla on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Zarate is one of two Indigenous woman who have worked in maintenance at the course for decades. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
Martha Mamani, an Aymara Indigenous woman, smiles as she loads her golf clubs during the workers' tournament at the La Paz Golf Club of Mallasilla on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Mamani is one of two Indigenous woman who have worked in maintenance at the course for decades. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
Ondine Achampong of Team England, left, watches in joy as their coach hugs her compatriot Georgia-Mae Fenton, centre, on securing a Gold medal on the Uneven Bars during the apparatus finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug.1, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Courtney Tulloch of Team England competes in the apparatus Men's Rings finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug.1, 2022. Tulloch won the Gold medal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Michael Houlie of South Africa swims in a Men's 50 meters breaststroke semifinal during the swimming competition of the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa Switzerlandms in her Women's 100 meters breaststroke semifinal during the swimming competition of the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Wales' Anna Hursey in action against Australia's Yangzi Liu during the Women's Single Element of the Team match against Australia at The NEC on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 1, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)
Isaac Parkin
England players celebrate on stage at an event at Trafalgar Square in London, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. England beat Germany 2-1 and won the final of the Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill participates in a drill during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson reaches for the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Supporters of a political alliance of Iran-backed groups attempt to storm government areas in the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Anmar Khalil
People cheer as a Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead while the USCGC Hollyhock comes into port as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Festival's Parade of Ships in Grand Haven, Mich., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
Firefighters salute as the hearse goes by them on South Avenue in Rochester, N.Y., to head toward the cemetery following the funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Mazurkiewicz was killed in an ambush as he investigated a murder on July 21. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)
Tina MacIntyre-Yee
Bryce Mazurkiewicz talks about her father while surrounded by her siblings Brent Mazurkiewicz, Bradley Jamison and Brooks Balcer during the funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Mazurkiewicz was killed in an ambush as he investigated a murder on July 21. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)
Tina MacIntyre-Yee
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A passenger looks out of a city bus window during a rain shower in Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A man passes by graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, reading: "Kosovo is Serbia" in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kosovo's authorities early Monday moved to ease mounting ethnic tensions in the country by delaying a controversial order on vehicle license plates and identity cards that triggered riots by minority Serbs who put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired their guns into the air. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Children, posing for a photo, are seen silhouetted against the sky and the iconic N Seoul Tower at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Tokyo. Hot weather continues in the metropolitan area as the temperature is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Japan's meteorological bureau. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
