Watch now: Here comes (socially distanced) Santa in Mount Zion

Morgan Burns organized a party for the neighborhood kids who were waiting for Santa’s trek down Lehman Road. Hot cocoa, cookies and doughnuts were laid out on a table, free for families as they waited.

“The kids are just excited for Santa,” Burns said.

However, 9-year-old Kyle Hollgarth was hoping for some of the traditional Christmas parade elements.

“It’s just going to be a short parade,” he said.

Morgan appreciated the short trip from Santa down her street.

“It’s less hassle getting out and having to fight the traffic,” she said. “This is a make-shift parade by the fire department, so people can enjoy it from their homes.”

The parade was a new addition to the village.

“I like the grassroots nature of the parade,” said Mount Zion native Patrick Corrigan, 38. “You don’t have to be fancy, sitting up on Main Street.”

He grew up in the same house where he sat with his parents waiting for Santa. “This is a first for us,” said his mother Sara Corrigan.