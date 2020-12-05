Watch now: Here comes (socially distanced) Santa in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — Santa Claus has resorted to using a fire truck this year in order to see local children.
Saturday morning Old St. Nick rode through neighborhoods in Mount Zion waving to the kids. No candy, floats or other parade festivities, just Santa and a few emergency vehicles as escorts.
Rodney and Lindsay Warren waited along the first leg of the route with their six-year-old Maddox.
“I’m happy just to see Santa,” Maddox said.
Although he knew Santa would be riding by on a fire truck, unable to stop, the little boy was ready with his list of gift requests.
“I would ask him for a Crazy Cart,” Maddox said. “They drift.”
The Mount Zion Lions Club did not host the usual Christmas Parade due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Fire Department was also unable to host the refreshments post-party and Santa’s visit provided by the Lions Club. Instead the Fire Department chose to drive Santa through Mount Zion neighborhoods. The route was separated into four sections beginning at Lehman Road and 85th St. The route continued throughout other areas, including Burgener Drive, Ashland Estates and Harryland Road.
Morgan Burns organized a party for the neighborhood kids who were waiting for Santa’s trek down Lehman Road. Hot cocoa, cookies and doughnuts were laid out on a table, free for families as they waited.
“The kids are just excited for Santa,” Burns said.
Support Local Journalism
However, 9-year-old Kyle Hollgarth was hoping for some of the traditional Christmas parade elements.
“It’s just going to be a short parade,” he said.
Morgan appreciated the short trip from Santa down her street.
“It’s less hassle getting out and having to fight the traffic,” she said. “This is a make-shift parade by the fire department, so people can enjoy it from their homes.”
The parade was a new addition to the village.
“I like the grassroots nature of the parade,” said Mount Zion native Patrick Corrigan, 38. “You don’t have to be fancy, sitting up on Main Street.”
He grew up in the same house where he sat with his parents waiting for Santa. “This is a first for us,” said his mother Sara Corrigan.
In the past, community members would arrive at the parade route early to reserve a spot. Ted Corrigan joked with his son the night before Santa’s visit.
“We’ll set the chairs up, so we’ll make sure we get a good seat,” he said.
2019 Decatur Christmas Parade rolls through downtown
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-01-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-02-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-03-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-04-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-05-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-06-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-07-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-08-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-09-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-10-120819.JPG
DOMINANT
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-12-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-13-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-14-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-15-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-16-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-17-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-18-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-19-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-20-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-21-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-22-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-23-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-24-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-25-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-26-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-27-120819.JPG
GALLERY-Christmas-Parade-28-120819.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.