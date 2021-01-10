Watch now: He's not waffling: Decatur restauranteur hands out free chicken and waffles

DECATUR — Restaurant owner Darrell Holloway, aka “D-Boe”, doesn’t waffle on the subject of helping people in need: He stepped up Sunday afternoon and began serving free chicken and waffles.

And lots and lots of it. The line of waiting vehicles outside of Holloway’s D-Boe’s Chicken and Waffles business, 3777 N. Woodford St. in Decatur, curved around the block as diners, drawn by social media word of mouth, arrived in droves.

“This will go on until the food runs out,” said Holloway, speaking as he packed his delicious signature dishes into polystyrene to-go containers, ready to hand off to a small squad of volunteer servers. “My goal is to feed 400 people today,” he added.

Why does a restaurant owner, part of a business group that has seen some real hard times itself after a turbulent year of COVID-19 restrictions, feel an overwhelming need to feed diners for free?

“I still feel I’ve been blessed, and so I want to do something to give back to the community and help out a little bit. The need is there,” said Holloway.

He had his own staff working alongside him as well as business colleagues like private chef and caterer Davin Bean, owner of 217 Flavor LLC.

