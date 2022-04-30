Watch now: Highland Games bring Celtic heritage to Decatur

DECATUR — You don't have to be Scottish of heritage to participate in the Highland Games, but you do have to wear a kilt.
Eric Summerlott of Decatur wore a tie-dyed kilt.
“I'm an old hippie,” he said with a chuckle. Because he's not Scottish, he said, he didn't feel as if he had a right to wear a tartan. “I compete in the Highland Games because it's a way to challenge myself and see how much stronger I am than the last time I competed, and obviously, for the great community. It's a lot of fun being with people who are here for a reason, and it's just a real blast to do it every time I can.”
Though many of the competitors do have Scottish or Irish ancestors, and have researched to find their clan's correct tartan, some choose to wear the Kelly tartan, in honor of a fondly-remembered member of the St. Andrew's Society of Central Illinois, whose name was Kelly, said Dan White, who organized the event. Saturday's Highland Games were the first in Decatur in 17 years, and one of the most well-attended ever, despite the rainy weather, with 62 athletes. Organizers hope to make it an annual event in Decatur.
“The last time we held one, it was in sleet and snow,” White said. “We're grateful to have mild weather and just rain today.”
Ancient Athletics is the athletic division of the St. Andrew's Society of Central Illinois, White said. The society is dedicated to the preservation of Celtic heritage, and anybody who wants to celebrate that heritage is welcome, even if they are not of Celtic extraction themselves.
Events include the caber toss, in which competitors stand up a tall and heavy pole, pick it up by the bottom without letting it fall over, and throw it, end over end. It must rotate at least once.
There are the heavy and open stone throwing, the heavy and light hammer throws, and using a pitchfork-like device to pick up and toss a sheaf — meant to represent a bale of hay — over a bar. It must be tossed over the shoulder and clear the bar, and the bar gets higher each time a round is over, until no one can clear it.
While the competitors are cheering each other on, points are awarded and can lead to championships at the end of the season.
Ben Tolly, superintendent of the Free Methodist Church in the Southern Illinois and Missouri region, said he came to Highland Games later than most of his fellow competitors.
“I showed up to St. Louis to the St. Louis Highland games, and I felt like I'd found my people,” Tolly said. “They had great food and people moving heavy stuff. So my wife challenged me later and presented me with a kilt, and without any practice, I went out to my first games. I didn't understand how to do (the events), but Merl Lawless (St. Andrew's athletic director) was right there, so I started about five years ago and have been going ever since.”
Tolly wears the clergy kilt, which was created in Scotland using the basic pattern for the Clark clan tartan, changed a bit. The reason for creating a clergy kilt was so that members of the clergy would not feel loyalty to a specific clan, but serve all clans, Tolly said.
Chris Nickell of Springfield holds the world record in the 16- and 22-pound hammer in his class, which are divided by age.
“Through the winter, it's just a lot of weight-lifting and general fitness,” he said of training. “It's just a lot of working out like normal people would do with a little bit of heavy, like Olympic lifting, mixed in.”
The weight throwing offers two options: a stationary throw, with a weight suspended from a handle, which the competitor picks up and throws from a standing position, or a throw where you swing the weight back and forth for momentum and then spin and toss it.
“I like it because I have the speed for it, but it's difficult right now because the grass is slippery and wet,” said Mark White of Decatur. “But it's a pretty fun event and I say it's pretty dangerous, throwing weights with a bunch of people out there.”
Phil Bisch of Springfield provided bagpipe music, walking around the grounds while his wife, Brittany, competed in the sheaf toss. Both do have Scottish ancestry and now that they're married, Phil Bisch said, they can also wear each other's family tartan as well as their own.
His mother is a classically trained dancer, Phil Bisch said, and the whole family are also Shriners, so he got started with the Shriners band before joining the St. Andrew's Society. Now the whole family, including their daughter and their dog, travels to events together.
As bagpiper Griffin Coffman played in the background, Lloyd Holman, co-chairman of the Workers Memorial Day ceremony for Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, read the dozens and dozens of names of Macon County workers who have died on the job.
Dennis Ballard competes in the heavy hammer throw on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Decatur's Mark White competes in heavyweight for distance on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Decatur's Seán Stokes competes in the caber toss on Saturday during the fD-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Competitors wore traditional kilts on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Phil Bisch plays the bagpipes on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others. Bisch was also cheering on his wife, Brittany Bisch, who competed in the events during the day.
Ben Tolly competes in the heavy hammer throw on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Decatur's Patrick Stokes was a judge on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.
Lucy Summerlott cheers on her brother, Avery Summerlott, on Saturday during the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games at Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The games consists of nine events to test one's strength against others.