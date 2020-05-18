Watch now: How COVID-19 is felt among Decatur area meat producers, consumers

‘Mental struggle for farmers’

Travis Meeter, beef extension educator with the University of Illinois, said the situation has “caused a lot of time commitment and mental struggle for farmers.”

“They may have had plan A, B and C gone out within a matter of a few days,” he said.

The issue is less pronounced for producers like Leeper Family Farms in rural Decatur. Tom Leeper has been producing locally raised beef for 20 years. The family has 24 cows on the farm at any given time but Leeper said he is considering increasing that number to 30 next year due to high demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has put thousands of Americans out of work but essential employees, such as farmers, are one of the few to benefit from a high demand for products.

“Because we are locally producing, we’ve had the supply that we can meet that demand, but now because of the demand, we are all sold out until next year,” he said. “That part has been good for us but it has not been good for the economy or consumer.”