Watch now: How COVID-19 is felt among Decatur area meat producers, consumers

Jeff Bell owns Jeffrey’s Meat Market and House of Meats in Decatur, and despite having seven distributors, both are experiencing shortages.
The COVID-19 outbreak has been especially pronounced in meatpacking plants across the country. For butchers and grocers, the pandemic’s impact stretches right to the consumer, who Bell said have taken to stocking up in a big way.
“Don’t hoard,” said Bell, a butcher of more than 30 years. “Come in and get what you need for a week.”
U.S. meat exports are surging even as the industry is struggling to meet domestic demand because of coronavirus outbreaks at processing plants that have sickened hundreds of workers and caused companies to scramble to improve conditions.
One of the outbreaks has been at Rantoul Foods in Rantoul.
Workers with OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center and occupational health services organization SafeWorks Illinois tested 225 employees.
Dr. David Fletcher, of SafeWorks Illinois, said of those who tested positive, two were showing signs of sickness while the remainder were asymptomatic. One person was hospitalized.
“This is a younger population, and they’re very asymptomatic, and that’s very scary,” Fletcher said. “When someone is an asymptomatic carrier, they’re going to go on and infect four to five people. You’ve got to stop that.”
Despite efforts to test all 650 employees with Rantoul, there was a significant portion who did not get tested out of fear of losing their job or their immigration status, Fletcher said.
The Rev. Nelson Cuevas with Cultivadores/Cultivators Inc. is working with Rantoul employees who tested positive for the virus.
Cultivadores/Cultivators Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides outreach programming and daycare for essential workers. The organization began helping workers with the virus after rumors and racial discrimination toward the Latino population spread throughout the Rantoul community.
Cuevas said out of the 30 Latino Rantoul Foods employees who tested positive, almost all of them were eager to return to work and are pleased with how the pork plant is handling the outbreak.
“You gotta understand this: we were all in compliance — daycares like mine, pork plants, the one in Rantoul — in compliance to the old way of doing things,” Cuevas said. “All of us had to learn to get into the new compliance that CDC and public health is having.”
‘Really taken a hit’
With fewer animals being processed, farmers are forced to house, feed and care for otherwise market-ready animals. This has caused the system to bottleneck as the backlog of animals grows.
“We’ve got the animals,” said Jenny Jackson, spokeswoman for the Illinois Pork Producers. “We have more animals than we have processing capability for.”
The trickle-down effect goes up and down the food chain.
“Anything related to food service has really taken a hit,” said Seth Gallivan, who runs Dutch Valley Meats, a family-owned operation in Arthur, Illinois, that has specialized in fresh beef, pork and poultry since 1981. Part of their business is selling wholesale to restaurants and stores.
After COVID hit, hours were trimmed and caps were put on purchases.
“The purpose is to allow us to maintain an inventory so that people can shop,” Gallivan said. “It keeps the first person from coming in and cleaning house.”
Production is down, he said, “but because people are hoarding to an extent, that is making the shortage worse.”
There are other operational issues. Shortened staff hours means staff are in a crunch.
“We make a lot of these products in-house,” Gallivan said. “It takes time to manufacture.”
Masks are used. They keep social distancing in the plant and store by marking off areas.
“Our employees are not stacked next to each other,” Gallivan said. “They all work at least 6 feet apart.”
‘Mental struggle for farmers’
Travis Meeter, beef extension educator with the University of Illinois, said the situation has “caused a lot of time commitment and mental struggle for farmers.”
“They may have had plan A, B and C gone out within a matter of a few days,” he said.
The issue is less pronounced for producers like Leeper Family Farms in rural Decatur. Tom Leeper has been producing locally raised beef for 20 years. The family has 24 cows on the farm at any given time but Leeper said he is considering increasing that number to 30 next year due to high demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has put thousands of Americans out of work but essential employees, such as farmers, are one of the few to benefit from a high demand for products.
“Because we are locally producing, we’ve had the supply that we can meet that demand, but now because of the demand, we are all sold out until next year,” he said. “That part has been good for us but it has not been good for the economy or consumer.”
Products range in price based on the cut of meat customers are looking for but on average their beef is priced at about $4 per pound — significantly less than what consumers are finding in grocery stores now as the price of meat skyrockets due to the pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, the Leeper Family Farm does not sell out of beef until October. Leeper said they were out in April this year and they are already taking orders for next year. All of their beef is processed at Moweaqua Packing Plant, 601 N. Main St, Moweaqua.
The family is in the thick of planting season now, shifting their focus from beef to grains.
“We farm over 3,000 acres and we are turning over close to 350 acres per day,” Leeper said.
Leeper’s 3-year-old grandson, Joshua Leeper, drives around the farm on his toy black Chevy truck, assisting his grandfather in feeding the cattle.
Leeper said he plans to continue working at the pace he normally would this time of year in order to contribute to the local food supply.
“Agriculture is the backbone of society in a way so there is a lot of dependence on a balance and consistent food supply,” he said. “We will continue to do our jobs to maintain that for the consumer.”
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Jeffreys-meat-Market-Decatur-051420-4.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-3.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-6.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-4.jpg
Leeper_Tom 3 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 5 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 6 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.