Watch now: How Decatur-area parks and businesses are getting ready for phase four

DECATUR — Welcome back.
Friday's move to phase four of the Restore Illinois plan loosens months of shutdown because of COVID-19.
In places like Decatur parks, features will kick again Friday, with more on Monday, including the ropes course and miniature golf at Overlook Adventure Park.
“By the first week of July, we anticipate Mr. Softee and Everyone's Fair Fooderie will be open, all using the guidance and percentages of the governor's office. (Scovill) Zoo will be able to expand its attendance numbers some, and we're in the process of asking for guidance on the train,” said Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger.
At the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, indoor activities will be allowed again with social distancing. Summer is a slow time for those indoor activities, anyway, he said, so starting slowly will allow a gradual easing into regular operation by fall, Clevenger hopes, when those indoor activities would pick up.
The Decatur Family YMCA is reopening, with social distancing guidelines and cleaning protocols.
“We are planning reopening on Monday, and we are opening up our fitness center and have limited group fitness classes indoors and swimming pools available for lap swims,” said Matt Whitehead, CEO.
Hours of operation will be “almost normal,” he said: 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lap pools will be limited to one person per lane, while group fitness classes will have tape on the floor to show people the appropriate distance to stay from one another. Half the cardio equipment has been moved to the gym to allow for distance between machines and staff will clean and sanitize several times during the day. Stickers on the floors will indicate traffic flow patterns to prevent people getting too close together as well.
Staff are required to wear masks and members are asked to wear them until they get to their piece of equipment or class. They can take off masks to exercise, and replace them when they finish.
Rachel Richardson is a member of Planet Fitness in Decatur and said she can't wait for its Friday opening. She plans to be there right after work. Working out is a stress reliever for her, and she's anxious to keep in shape for her upcoming wedding.
She's also the new franchise owner of the Pershing Road Steak 'n' Shake, but doesn't plan to open for indoor dining right away. Takeout and drive-through service is still available, as it has been for a while already.
“We are getting ready to remodel the inside, and we are adding outside seating,” she said. “The Inside will be open but for carry out only until after the remodel.”
Restaurants can reopen with indoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Outdoor dining will still be an option, too.
Charles “Chip” Bone, manager of Macon’s The Whit's End, said business has been down about 80 percent during the stay-at-home order, even since the outdoor seating option came along.
With little notice between the governor's announcement that restaurants could offer curbside service and the date they could begin doing so, it was a scramble to get ready for that, Bone said, and he is grateful to regular customers who adapted to ordering carryout when they were used to sit-down service and spending time with each other.
Starting Friday, he expects there will be lots of pent-up demand from customers.
“As opposed to a restaurant, we're a bar, where they can sit back and watch a game, even though there aren't any games now. We'll have tables that are open and tables that are closed, every other table,” he said.
Said Bone: “We're going to have people who want to come out and hang out.”
What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan
