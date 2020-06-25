Watch now: How Decatur-area parks and businesses are getting ready for phase four

“We are planning reopening on Monday, and we are opening up our fitness center and have limited group fitness classes indoors and swimming pools available for lap swims,” said Matt Whitehead, CEO.

Hours of operation will be “almost normal,” he said: 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lap pools will be limited to one person per lane, while group fitness classes will have tape on the floor to show people the appropriate distance to stay from one another. Half the cardio equipment has been moved to the gym to allow for distance between machines and staff will clean and sanitize several times during the day. Stickers on the floors will indicate traffic flow patterns to prevent people getting too close together as well.

Staff are required to wear masks and members are asked to wear them until they get to their piece of equipment or class. They can take off masks to exercise, and replace them when they finish.

Rachel Richardson is a member of Planet Fitness in Decatur and said she can't wait for its Friday opening. She plans to be there right after work. Working out is a stress reliever for her, and she's anxious to keep in shape for her upcoming wedding.