Watch now: How has COVID changed Halloween? These Decatur-area families have adjusted

“We’re allowing 125 people per half hour to try to keep it spread out a bit,” Frye said. “That eliminates everybody showing up at the same time and overcrowding the zoo.”

The event needs approximately 20 volunteers during the week. “On the weekend, that doubles,” Frye said.

The pandemic has not stopped the Boo at the Zoo’s regular volunteers. “They’ve already called to have their certain nights again,” Frye said. “They’ve done it for years.”

Volunteers will have masks on, whether it is part of the costume or not. Food service gloves will also be worn by those handing out candy. “And we are going to come up with some ways to deliver that candy with a social distance,” Frye said. “They’re not going to get real close to the kids.”

The train and carousel will be shut down during Boo at the Zoo. However, decorations of lights and carved pumpkins throughout the park will keep the event festive.

Elsewhere, Eric Case is helping organize the first drive-thru haunted house for the Eisenhower High School show choir, called Elite Energy. The parents and students researched various fundraisers. "We've lost funding from the Decatur Celebration and the Macon County Fair," he said. "Those were a couple of our biggest fundraisers."