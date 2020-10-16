Watch now: How has COVID changed Halloween? These Decatur-area families have adjusted

DECATUR — Stephen Rios and his family still plan to hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters. But they'll be doing it with the help of a PVC pipe positioned outside their Forsyth home.
“Kids will come up, we put candy in the pipe and it’ll slide down,” he said.
Like with Easter, Independence Day and countless celebrations big and small since this pandemic started, COVID is changing the ritual of Halloween and causing another round of adaption. It's a new environment unthinkable a year ago — and one that's having a trickle-down effect from community events to businesses.
In late September, state officials encouraged families to take precautions. Instead of trick-or-treating this year, parents could arrange outdoor gatherings where kids and a parent wearing face masks could pick out candy that is spread out on tables, suggested Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike
“For anyone wearing a costume, whether a child or an adult, a costume mask is not a substitute for face coverings,” Ezike said. “If face coverings are worn under the costume mask, please ensure that this does not create any breathing problems. And if it does, don’t discard your face covering. Put the costume mask aside."
Rules forbid haunted houses but allow for hayrides and visits to pumpkin patches and orchards, with limits on participation that allow for proper social distancing.
Since then, COVID cases have continued inched upward. On Friday, Macon County was placed on "warning level" status for the second time by the state health agency, for having a high number of infections.
Area communities are moving forward with trick or treat times. The Decatur City Council in early October set it from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
One of those adjusting is the Devlin family from Long Creek. Although they are regulars at Scovill Zoo's popular Boo at the Zoo, the family had to order tickets for one of the scheduled nights, instead of an impromptu visit. “We were able to sign up for a slot the weekend before Halloween,” said mom Quinn Devlin.
The Devlin children, 8-year-old Brody and 5-year-old Adeline, don’t usually trick-or-treat on Halloween. Instead, the family would visit children’s activities such as the Long Creek Fire Department’s Safe House. “But a lot of those aren’t happening this year,” Quinn Devlin said.
Brody plans to dress as a vampire with his little sister as his bat. “They came up with that together,” their mother said.
Plus, Adeline’s choice as a bat for her costume has its benefits. “You can fly,” she said.
Scovill Zoo will be closing for the season on Monday, Oct. 12.
'Coming together now'
Despite the new approach, the diminished celebrations have a financial impact, too. Pumpkin patches and apple orchards had to adjust offerings. Retailers have been bracing for declines following an estimated $8 billion spent on Halloween last year, according to a National Retail Federation estimate.
Still, Ashley Londrigan, manager of the Decatur Spirit Halloween at 2800 N. Water St., said it's been hectic. She reasons everyone is ready for a distraction.
“They've been banging at the door since July,” she said. “As soon as they saw the clings (advertisements) come up, they were at the front door.”
Since the virus isn’t typically spread through decorations and displays, the most popular items have been decor, Londrigan said.
“We lost Fourth of July, we lost everything else,” she said. “People are saying, ‘You’re not taking away Halloween.’”
She was worried about the upcoming season.
“People were really scared, but now they all know they are protected,” Londrigan said. “It’s coming together now.”
'They've done it for years'
One of the biggest Halloween events around is Boo at the Zoo, when the Scovill Zoo is dressed up in Halloween-themed decorations and goodies are handed out. The line last year stretched well into the parking lot.
This year, tickets will be sold for reserved times, instead of general admission. Director Ken Frye said a full 60% of tickets had been sold two weeks before opening night on Friday.
“We’re allowing 125 people per half hour to try to keep it spread out a bit,” Frye said. “That eliminates everybody showing up at the same time and overcrowding the zoo.”
The event needs approximately 20 volunteers during the week. “On the weekend, that doubles,” Frye said.
The pandemic has not stopped the Boo at the Zoo’s regular volunteers. “They’ve already called to have their certain nights again,” Frye said. “They’ve done it for years.”
Volunteers will have masks on, whether it is part of the costume or not. Food service gloves will also be worn by those handing out candy. “And we are going to come up with some ways to deliver that candy with a social distance,” Frye said. “They’re not going to get real close to the kids.”
The train and carousel will be shut down during Boo at the Zoo. However, decorations of lights and carved pumpkins throughout the park will keep the event festive.
Elsewhere, Eric Case is helping organize the first drive-thru haunted house for the Eisenhower High School show choir, called Elite Energy. The parents and students researched various fundraisers. "We've lost funding from the Decatur Celebration and the Macon County Fair," he said. "Those were a couple of our biggest fundraisers."
The first event was planned Friday night and the second is Saturday. The 10-minute drive travels through Progress City, north of Richland Community College. The students are the actors portrayed in approximately 13 scenes. "There are all kinds of spooky, but not over the top," Case said. "With people driving, it's not a good idea to jump out and scare them."
'He loves to hand out candy'
Antioch Christian Church has hosted a Trunk or Treat event since 2013. The pandemic changed their plans this year. Instead families are invited to a Marvel trivia night a week before Halloween. Children will be allowed to wear costumes.
Angie Rushing and Jennifer Love work with families at Antioch Christian Church. They didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent them from having fun.
“We wanted to provide the best environment for our families,” said Love, the director of youth ministries.
During the event, each family will have an 8-foot-square area for their personal party spot. Each family will need to reserve an area. “They can bring their own blankets and chairs and drinks,” Love said.
Pizza, chips and a dessert will be provided. Prizes will be given to the winners of the costume contest as well as the trivia contest.
“We just want everyone to have a good time,” Love said.
In the past, Trunk or Treat created a large gathering. After the children collected their candy from individually decorated vehicles, the families would enter the church for food and carnival activities. Last year, the church welcomed nearly 1,500 visitors.
“We didn’t feel that was a responsible thing to do this year,” Love said. “It’s pretty packed in there, even if you’re wearing masks.”
Back in Forsyth, Rios said he'll take 3-year-old son Jackson to a few houses on Halloween, before returning to the PVC contraption his family made.
“Just the neighborhood and people with their light on,” Rios said. “But he loves to hand out candy.”
So colorful: 20 pictures of Macon County in the fall season
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2018: Fall around the lake
2017: Fall color in Decatur
2017: Fall color in Decatur
2017: Fall color in Decatur
2017: Fall color in Decatur
2017: Fall color in Decatur
2017: Fall colors in Decatur
2017: Fall colors in Decatur
2017: Fall colors in Decatur
2017: Fall colors in Decatur
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.