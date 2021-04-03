Watch now: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur, step-by-step

I really miss my mom.
Like millions of Americans, my family and I have avoided in-person gatherings over the past year out of concern about spreading COVID-19. They live several hours away, in a city much smaller than mine where the nearby hospitals filled up faster. Even with the precautions — masks, social distancing and so much hand sanitizer that I wish I had stock in Bath & Body Works — I feared any chance that I could expose them.
So I was more than ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without wearing masks, though health experts say it remains important to take precautions in public places.
Supply issues hampered the vaccine distribution process in Illinois and across the country after shots first became available in December, so I reasoned that I would need to wait until late spring or summer to qualify. Happily, I was wrong.
Supplies became far more available in recent weeks. In addition, Crossing Healthcare was among the federally qualified health centers targeted in a state pilot program to increase vaccine access to providers interacting with marginalized populations, making the flow of doses to Decatur even more reliable.
Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Macon County is now eligible. Roughly 200 people a day were being vaccinated at Crossing last week, but Gayle Coit, the registered nurse who gave me the shot, said the clinic had given as many as 370 vaccines a day when they first started.
Some people may be hesitating, she said, or thinking that the coming summer weather means they don’t need to get the shot. But that won’t lead to herd immunity, when the spread of a disease becomes unlikely because most of the population has become immune.
“We do need more people to come in and get vaccinated so we can all go back to a little bit of a norm,” said Coit, Crossing’s director of materials management, who has coordinated much of the vaccine distribution. “We need a lot more than what we have right now, honestly.”
An important note: Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available for people who are 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are approved only for people 18 and older.
For anyone who feels anxious or uncertain, here is a step-by-step outline of what I experienced when I got my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week at Crossing’s clinic. Photographer Clay Jackson went with me to document the process on video, which you can see at the top of this article.
Step one: Make an appointment.
You can visit crossinghealthcare.org/covid19 to choose a time for your appointment. As of this writing, appointments are available for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday morning. For anyone who cannot access the website, appointments can be made by calling 217-877-9117.
You’ll be asked for your insurance information, but the vaccine will be given at no cost to you, and you can get it regardless of whether you have insurance.
Step two: Go to the vaccination site.
The address of the vaccination site, in the northwest corner of Crossing’s campus, is 990 N. Water St. You’ll enter the parking lot from King Street, which you can access from either Water Street or Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
You’ll see cones and signage. You may notice signs for COVID testing first, but the vaccination site is right next door to the testing area, and you’ll turn into the same parking lot for both. The door for the vaccination clinic is on the west side of the building.
Some tips: Do wear a short sleeve or sleeveless shirt. Do not bring any family or friends with you.
Step three: Get in line.
You’ll check in with a Crossing worker immediately after entering the vaccination site, display your identification and fill out a form with some medical information, which you’ll hand to another worker. People waiting in line must wear masks and practice social distancing. Don’t worry — you won’t be waiting long.
Step four: Get the shot.
Look, I’m not a huge fan of needles, but this barely registered. Based on our video footage, the time between Coit rubbing alcohol on my arm before the shot and applying a colorful Band-Aid afterward was 19 seconds.
Step five: Make the appointment for your second dose.
If you get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, you’ll need a second shot to be considered fully vaccinated. Staff will make this appointment for you and give you a card with the date. Don’t worry — you’ll be able to reschedule if a conflict arises later.
Step six: Sit still for 15 minutes.
After your shot, you’ll wait for at least 15 minutes to be monitored and ensure that you do not have an allergic reaction, which is rare but possible. A number of trained medical professionals are working in the clinic at any given time and will assist you if that happens.
Step seven: Drink water and eat ice cream.
Just kidding — the ice cream isn’t a required step. But you may start to feel some side effects of the vaccine, including a sore arm, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. This may prompt some people (i.e. me) to want ice cream. Side effects should go away in a few days.
Coit said people should drink plenty of fluids after the first shot, and should especially make sure to hydrate in the two to three days before the second shot. “It just helps them get through that first 24 to 48 hours after that second dose,” she said.
The CDC advises that side effects may be more intense after the second shot. Still, I’m eager to get mine, which is scheduled for late April.
My birthday is in May. I can't think of a better present than celebrating with my family.
