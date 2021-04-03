Watch now: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur, step-by-step

Anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Macon County is now eligible. Roughly 200 people a day were being vaccinated at Crossing last week, but Gayle Coit, the registered nurse who gave me the shot, said the clinic had given as many as 370 vaccines a day when they first started.

Some people may be hesitating, she said, or thinking that the coming summer weather means they don’t need to get the shot. But that won’t lead to herd immunity, when the spread of a disease becomes unlikely because most of the population has become immune.

“We do need more people to come in and get vaccinated so we can all go back to a little bit of a norm,” said Coit, Crossing’s director of materials management, who has coordinated much of the vaccine distribution. “We need a lot more than what we have right now, honestly.”

An important note: Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available for people who are 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are approved only for people 18 and older.

For anyone who feels anxious or uncertain, here is a step-by-step outline of what I experienced when I got my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week at Crossing’s clinic. Photographer Clay Jackson went with me to document the process on video, which you can see at the top of this article.