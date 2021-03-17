Watch now: Investigation ongoing into Wednesday morning multi-vehicle crash on Decatur viaduct

DECATUR — The the scene atop the William B. Sands Viaduct on Wednesday morning had all the makings of a post-crash NASCAR track, with smashed cars and debris littering the roadway.

In all, five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction pile-up that occurred around 7 a.m. Travel across the viaduct that carries traffic over portions of the Tate & Lyle plant and the Norfolk Southern railyard was halted until 10:30 a.m.

A statement from Decatur police confirmed that thick fog was a "contributing factor" in the crash but it was not yet determined if this was just naturally occurring or made worse as a result of emissions from the nearby Tate & Lyle factory.

Police said their information showed one person taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Reports from the scene described others involved in the crash having escaped with minor injuries, including cuts, scrapes and general soreness.

Those same drivers reported a sixth car, which they said caused the chain-reaction pile-up, left the scene. Those drivers also shared a sense of relief that it wasn't worse, considering the heavy traffic that flows on the bridge each day.