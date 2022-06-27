Watch now: John Dunn recognized for making Decatur Civic Center possible

DECATUR — More than 40years after he first helped the city acquire funding for the Decatur Civic Center, former State Rep. John Dunn will be honored with a plaque in that very building.

Dunn was presented with the plaque honoring his civil service at a ceremony Monday at the Civic Center. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the center likely could not have existed without Dunn’s help.

“This Civic Center has meant so much to this community, and it was a feat to get it here,” Moore Wolfe said. “I'm not sure we could pull it off today. I know John Dunn probably could.”

Dunn served on the Decatur City Council before representing Decatur as a Democrat in the Illinois legislature from 1975 to 1995.

In 1980, he fought for funding for a Decatur Civic Center as part of a state program to build civic centers across the state. It was constructed on the site of the former Decatur High School at Eldorado and Franklin streets.

Earlier this month the city council discussed the future of the facility, which has been at the center of many community events over the years. Those discussions included upgrades and the possible addition of a hotel, restaurant and family entertainment center.

Current State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, credited Dunn with helping her adjust to her role as a legislator.

“You just want to be a representative that follows John Dunn,” Scherer said.

The plaque honoring Dunn will hang near the box office. Dunn said he was honored to receive recognition from the city.

“I am proud of the fact that I brought $10 million home to build this place,” he said.

