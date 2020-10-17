Watch now: John Lewis' legacy celebrated during Decatur event to encourage voting

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by King that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

At age 25 — walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked in the pockets of his tan overcoat — Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.

Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon was pressing Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The bill became law later that year, removing barriers that had barred Black citizens from voting.

On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, recalled a walk he took with Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.