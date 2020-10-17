Watch now: John Lewis' legacy celebrated during Decatur event to encourage voting

DECATUR — During a visit to Decatur in 2018, John Lewis called on voters to “take our country back.”
"We can do it, let's do it," said Lewis, a congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon.
That call was echoed again Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church during an event to honor Lewis’ memory and urge people to act on his message of change and inclusion, especially when it comes to the important act of voting.
The event, hosted by the Decatur Branch of the NAACP, included a car caravan involving more than 50 vehicles that began at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center and ended in the church parking lot.
Participants were encouraged to stay in their cars during the rally to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those who did showed their support for the various speakers by repeatedly honking their horns.
Lewis, 80, died in July of cancer after serving three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives. He marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Washington in 1963, an event that was a catalyst in the civil rights movement that led to the passage of legislation that prohibited racial discrimination in voting two years later.
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by King that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
At age 25 — walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked in the pockets of his tan overcoat — Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.
Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon was pressing Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The bill became law later that year, removing barriers that had barred Black citizens from voting.
On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, recalled a walk he took with Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“It was a hazy morning and he talked to me about that day so many years ago.” Durbin said. “And we stopped at a spot and he said, ‘That’s where it is. That’s where they beat me and knocked me unconscious and I fell to the ground right there. Right there Dick Durbin, I fell to the ground. I didn’t know if I was going to be alive by the end of the day. I survived it.’”
Durbin then asked the crowd to ponder those words.
“Think about that for a minute. What sacrifice is asked of us? It’s almost nothing in comparison with what was asked of John Lewis and the courage to get up and fight.”
While that fight included the hallmark calls for equality, ending discrimination and ending racism, Durbin noted Lewis’ specific call to action was clearing the path so that “every one of us, Black and white and brown in America, would have the freedom to vote without intimidation.”
“Is it too much to ask that we all vote on Nov. 3,” Durbin asked, prompting a chorus of honking horns from the crowd.
While years have passed, Durbin said the fight for fairness at the polls continues, alluding to efforts taking place today to suppress the vote, especially among minorities.
“You shouldn’t have to climb a mountain. You shouldn’t have to wait ten hours, you shouldn’t have to drive all the way across town to put your ballot in a box. That’s what’s going on in these states,” he said.
Like it was two years ago, the event also served as an opportunity to promote Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who is once again in a tight battle to unseat U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
“Representative Lewis challenged us. He said, 'If you see something that isn’t right, not fair, not just, you have to say something. You have to do something,'" said Londrigan, a Democrat from Springfield. "I got into this race for Congress because I saw some things that weren’t right and I wanted to say something and I wanted to do something."
Londrigan continues to make health care a primary campaign issue in an election she described as “the most important … of our lifetime.”
Noting the narrow margin of victory in 2018, just a couple thousand votes, Londrigan said every vote counts.
Asked to sum up the morning’s comments after providing the closing prayer, the Rev. Anthony Fluker had just one thing to say. “Vote.”
