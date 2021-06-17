 Skip to main content
Watch now: Juneteenth designation a 'joyous occasion,' Decatur's Norman says

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. 

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.It marks the day enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free after the Civil War.President Biden signed the bill into law at a ceremony attended by activists and members of Congress. He and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the importance of history and the push for justice."We must learn from our history and we must teach our children our history because it is part of  our history as a nation, it is part of American history.""The emancipation of enslaved black Americans didn't mark the end of America's word to work on the promise of equality; it only marked the beginning. To honor the true meaning of Juneteenth, we have to continue toward that promise because we've not gotten there yet."The president says protecting the right to vote is a key part of that promise.

DECATUR — The significance of the action taken Thursday to immediately make Juneteenth a federal holiday isn’t lost on Jeanelle Norman.

“It's excellent that it has become a national holiday,” said Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP. “It’s certainly a joyous occasion for African Americans since we don’t have that many national holidays named in honor of something like that, with the whole emphasis on what the holiday represents.”

Norman_Jeanelle 4 06.11.20.JPG

President of the Decatur branch NAACP Dr. Jeanelle Norman speaks on Thursday during a press conference at the Decatur Police Department. Local leaders came together to see about change and what Decatur can do to make in the African American community.

Norman said she is grateful for Evelyn Hood, director of the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum, for her efforts over the years to organize the annual Juneteenth celebration in Decatur, and that she hopes the designation as a national holiday will mean schools will teach the history of Juneteenth and its significance, as well.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday. “I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another,” he said.

It commemorates the day in 1865 that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the last enslaved Black Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and had 60 co-sponsors. Bipartisan support emerged as lawmakers struggle to overcome divisions that are still simmering following the police killing last year of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Watch now: Juneteenth celebration set for June 19 in Decatur

Gov. J.B Pritzker also signed a bill this week to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Illinois, beginning next year. But state offices now will be closed Friday because Biden signed the federal legislation, Pritzker said Thursday.

“I’m pleased to see the federal government join Illinois in recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, offering all Americans a day to reflect on the national shame of slavery and the work we must do to dismantle systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. “Most importantly, let us stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Black Americans who will celebrate Juneteenth as a milestone in their fight for every ounce of the freedom that is their God-given right – and continue with them in that fight.”

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Evelyn Hood and the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois Museum

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

