Watch now: 'Just-for-fun' tourney players shoot pool with a broomstick
'JUST FOR FUN'

Watch now: 'Just-for-fun' tourney players shoot pool with a broomstick

KENNEY — Using a broomstick instead of a pool cue is "like putting a square peg in a round hole," according to player Deb Chastain.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, members and friends of ABATE of Illinois participated in the 10 Mile Creek BroomStick Tournament at The Depot, where players had to use broom handles provided by the organizers instead of the traditional pool cue.

Broomstick tournament

Deb Chastain prepares to break in the 10 Mile Creek Broomstick Tournament held at The Depot in Kenney on Saturday. She's using a broomstick with an actual broom still attached. 

"It gives everybody an equal chance," said Bill "Howdy" Mills, east central regional coordinator. "Most people shoot pool with a regular cue stick. With these, every time you hit that ball, the end of that broom handle changes. Two shots are never the same. Eventually you get them pounded down enough that they're solid."

Even the best pool players, he said, have difficulty making the ball go where they want it to, and that's why this type of tournament is fun. Spectators enjoy ribbing the players, and the players don't take the game as seriously as they might in a regular tournament. "Slop," where you accidentally knock a ball into a hole, is perfectly acceptable. The only rule that remains from typical pool is that you do have to call the pocket for the 8-ball. All the others, pretty much anything goes.

Broomstick pool tournament

Mike Keebler lines up a shot in the broomstick pool tournament held Saturday at The Depot in Kenney. The event was put on by 10 Mile Creek chapter of ABATE of Illinois. 

10 Mile Creek ABATE Chapter is headquartered in DeWitt County, and chapter vice president Scott Carter, who also oversees activities for members, organized the tournament.

"We try to do it more in the wintertime, to give us something to do (when we can't ride) and raise money for ABATE of Illinois," Carter said.

It cost $5 to enter for each of the 18 players, with single-elimination play, and the winner, not yet determined as of press time, gets half. The other half goes to ABATE of Illinois, which advocates for motorcyclists' rights.

"People think we're against helmets," Mills said. "We're not. We're for making your own choice whether to wear a helmet."

ABATE also provides motorcycle safety talks to driver's education students, and works to preserve a safe, unrestricted motorcycling environment for riders of all kinds, Mills said.

Bar dog

Stormy, whose human Mike McIntire owns The Depot, made the rounds of all the players to get her fair share of petting during the broomstick tournament on Saturday. 

The reason the chapter provides the broomsticks instead of letting people bring their own, Carter said, is that serious pool players might work on a broomstick at home to make it behave more like a real pool cue, but that's not the point of a broomstick tournament. The whole idea is for everyone to be fish out of water.

"It's supposed to be just for fun," he said. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

