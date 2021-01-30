Watch now: 'Just-for-fun' tourney players shoot pool with a broomstick

KENNEY — Using a broomstick instead of a pool cue is "like putting a square peg in a round hole," according to player Deb Chastain.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, members and friends of ABATE of Illinois participated in the 10 Mile Creek BroomStick Tournament at The Depot, where players had to use broom handles provided by the organizers instead of the traditional pool cue.

"It gives everybody an equal chance," said Bill "Howdy" Mills, east central regional coordinator. "Most people shoot pool with a regular cue stick. With these, every time you hit that ball, the end of that broom handle changes. Two shots are never the same. Eventually you get them pounded down enough that they're solid."